Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova in Strasbourg: Bulgaria Can Play a Key Role in Europe's Geostrategic Positioning

Bulgaria can play a key role in Europe's geostrategic positioning. This was said by Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova in Strasbourg during a joint statement to the media with European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, the Foreign Ministry's press service said on September 16.

The minister welcomed the announcement by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in her address to the European Parliament that a Regional Connectivity Summit would be held with Bulgaria. “The announcement of the connectivity initiative and Bulgaria's hosting of the summit is recognition of our country's role and of the trust placed in the Bulgarian government,” Velislava Petrova stressed. She recalled that at his first meeting with the President of the European Commission, Prime Minister Rumen Radev had identified connectivity as one of the main priorities of the new Bulgarian government.

“In the current geopolitical environment, we need to be able to adapt very quickly and identify opportunities where they exist. Bulgaria's geographical position has always been an advantage, but so far we have not made full use of it,” Minister Petrova said.

According to her, an active foreign policy, clear coordination between institutions and the ability to adapt quickly are key to turning this advantage into real transport, energy and digital links.

Minister Petrova stressed that Europe is operating in a complex security environment, marked by wars in its immediate vicinity, and that there is a strong need to overcome its economic dependencies and ensure its energy stability.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs described the initiative as an opportunity to place Bulgaria’s key infrastructure projects within a broader European framework.

“I thank the European Commission and Commissioner Kos for their support and willingness to work together,” Velislava Petrova said.

In her words, connectivity is much more than just infrastructure—it is a strategic investment in Europe’s security, competitiveness, and future.

Bulgaria will actively work with the European Commission and European partners to prepare for the forum, which will bring together political leaders, European institutions, financial organiations, and business representatives.

European Commissioner Marta Kos described Bulgaria as key to building Europe's new trade, energy and digital links with Turkey, the Black Sea region, the South Caucasus, Central Asia and the Middle East. She stressed Bulgaria's importance for delivering these connections and highlighted Corridor VIII as an important railway link between the Adriatic and Black seas.

Marta Kos also said that individual infrastructure projects should be brought together under a broader European political ambition aimed at reducing dependencies and strengthening Europe's resilience.

During her visit to Strasbourg, Minister Petrova took part in a plenary session of the European Parliament and held a meeting with European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Síkela. Velislava Petrova also held talks with Bulgarian MEPs.