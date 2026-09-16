Bulgaria and Czech Republic Deepen Cooperation in Energy, Defence, Transport and High Technology

Bulgaria and the Czech Republic are deepening cooperation in energy, defence, transport and high technology. This became clear following talks between Prime Ministers Rumen Radev and Andrej Babiš in Sofia on September 16. The two also discussed the war in Ukraine, sanctions against Russia and the future enlargement of the European Union. Sofia and Prague expressed closely aligned positions on a number of European issues.

Prime Minister Radev on Fuel Prices: Government Is Implementing Package of Measures to Support Bulgaria’s Most Vulnerable Citizens

Cooperation between Bulgaria and the Czech Republic will be expanded through specific projects, ranging from energy and transport to the defence industry and high technology. Following an official welcome and subsequent one-to-one talks and discussions between the two delegations, it emerged that the two countries will also establish a joint working group to explore opportunities for cooperation in the field of small modular nuclear reactors.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister: “I can say that Prime Minister Babiš and I share the conviction that energy is the foundation, the basis of our economic development.”

This is why both have supported all efforts at EU level to make nuclear energy eligible for European funding. They are also jointly calling for a review of the EU emissions trading system. Rumen Radev also said Bulgaria was ready to use its access to liquefied natural gas infrastructure and support its partners in Central and Eastern Europe in diversifying their supplies.

Andrej Babiš – Prime Minister of the Czech Republic: “We know that Bulgaria has an excellent gas pipeline system. This is potential for us for other future alternatives for gas supplies.” Rumen Radev – Prime Minister: “We have free access, under clear agreements, to both Greek terminals and all five Turkish LNG terminals, and at any time, through reserved capacity, we can contribute to supporting our partners and friends.”

Ending the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East and achieving lasting peace, not through weapons but through diplomacy, was a key focus of the talks between Babiš and Radev.

Andrej Babiš – Prime Minister of the Czech Republic: “If they think that instead of cars we will start producing tanks and prepare for a Third World War – that will not happen. So we have two wars that are unacceptable, and we are doing everything we can to bring them to an end. And these wars – it is not just about people's lives, they are destroying energy infrastructure and refineries, and this is having a major impact on Europe, and Europe should resolve them immediately.”

Responding to a question from a Czech journalist, Prime Minister Rumen Radev once again confirmed Bulgaria’s reservations about the 21st package of sanctions against Russia and the insistence that Russian Patriarch Kirill, Vagit Alekperov and Iskander Makhmudov to be removed from the package. He stressed that Bulgaria’s position had been heard.

Rumen Radev – Prime Minister: “It has become clear that there is nothing to fear when a member state, whichever it may be, defends its national interest. And our European Union will be strong when every member state is strong, and it can only be strong if it defends its national interest.”

The Bulgarian Prime Minister also delivered another important message: Bulgaria is a driving force behind the EU enlargement process towards the Western Balkans, but on the condition that the Maastricht criteria and the principles of good neighbourly relations are respected.

A total of 176 Bulgarian companies and 50 Czech companies took part in the subsequent business forum.

But as the Czech Prime Minister explained, if his government aircraft had been larger, there would have been more Czech participants as well.

The aim of the two countries is to jointly develop technologies and establish joint production. Seven bilateral agreements were also signed.