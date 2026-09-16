БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо Евровизия
ENG
 
9
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
СПЕЦИАЛНО: "За" или "против" един...
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
Президентът Илияна Йотова: Ние ще се борим докрай Ива...
Чете се за: 04:45 мин.
17 септември ще бъде учебен ден за столичните училища
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
Премиерът Радев за цените на горивата: Правителството...
Чете се за: 09:35 мин.
Бившият косовски президент Хашим Тачи беше осъден на 25...
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
Фон дер Лайен: Ще организираме Регионална среща на върха...
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
НЗОК поема още една дейност при зъболекар
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
Високите цени на горивата: От опозицията предлагат да има...
Чете се за: 05:02 мин.
Евакуираха жп гарата в Карнобат заради теч на газ от...
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Six-Year-Old Child Found Dead with Stab Wounds in Sofia Flat; the Father Also Found Dead

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:45 мин.
EN
Запази

Within 7 minutes, four calls were made to 112 by neighbours and the child's grandmother

жестоко убийство годишно дете столичния квартал младост

A six-year-old child has been found dead with multiple stab wounds in a flat in Sofia's Mladost district. The child's 40-year-old father was also found dead after jumping from the fifth floor of the residential building, also with stab wounds.

The father and child lived in the flat together with the father's parents. Two years ago, the father was admitted to a mental health centre following a report that he had been behaving aggressively.

Four emergency calls were made to the 112 emergency number within just seven minutes. The first was at 11:17am, on September 16, reporting that a man had jumped from the fifth floor and was bleeding. At 11:24am, a second call was made by a neighbour reporting that the man had no vital signs. Between those two calls, at 11:18am, the child's grandmother called to report that the child was having a seizure and had a stab wound. At 11:24am, another call was made reporting that the child showed no signs of life.

Commissioner Nikolay Peltelkov, Director of the Sofia Regional Police Directorate: "The grandmother left the flat for about 10-15 minutes and went to a nearby shop to buy some things. When she returned, she found her grandson in the condition described in the calls she made. What she can say is that this morning the grandmother called the child's kindergarten teacher and said that the child would not be attending kindergarten for personal reasons, without specifying what they were."

It is known that the father had suffered from a mental health disorder, reportedly related to the use of medication or alcohol.

Commissioner Radostin Angelov, head of the Seventh District Police Department: "In 2023, there was a report that the man had been behaving aggressively. When a police team arrived, he was taken to the mental health centre, where he was admitted for treatment."

Commissioner Nikolay Peltikov, Director of the Sofia Regional Police Directorate: "After that, he regularly took the medication prescribed to him and there were no signs that he was displaying aggression or any other conditions that could pose a threat to his life, the lives of his relatives or his neighbours."

People living in the area said they had seen the father and child every day.

Antonia: "The child was taken out for walks calmly; he never shouted at him. I can absolutely say the opposite in this case. He was very calm – too calm even. As I said, we saw them every day, walking together. The child was well cared for, even excessively so."

The child's mother left the family three years ago and has not maintained contact with them since.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Жестоко убийство на 6-годишно дете в столичния квартал "Младост" 3
1
Жестоко убийство на 6-годишно дете в столичния квартал...
НЗОК поема още една дейност при зъболекар
2
НЗОК поема още една дейност при зъболекар
До неделя – хладно сутринта, предимно слънчево през деня
3
До неделя – хладно сутринта, предимно слънчево през деня
България срещу европейския шампион Полша в битка за върха в групата
4
България срещу европейския шампион Полша в битка за върха в групата
Полша загря за България с първо място в групата на Евроволей
5
Полша загря за България с първо място в групата на Евроволей
На живо: ЕвроВолей 2026, Полша - България 25:20, 29:31, 23:25, 25:19
6
На живо: ЕвроВолей 2026, Полша - България 25:20, 29:31, 23:25, 25:19

Най-четени

Потопено село с джамия, църква и къщи разкри падането на нивото на водата в язовир в Източна Турция
1
Потопено село с джамия, църква и къщи разкри падането на нивото на...
Банда от над 10 младежи нападнаха свой връстник в центъра на Пловдив, горили го със запалки
2
Банда от над 10 младежи нападнаха свой връстник в центъра на...
От днес по 50 евроцента на час: Въвеждат платено паркиране в центъра на Девин
3
От днес по 50 евроцента на час: Въвеждат платено паркиране в...
Мощна купесто-дъждовна облачност ще обхване Западна и Централна България
4
Мощна купесто-дъждовна облачност ще обхване Западна и Централна...
Кой е строил подземни тунели в Рациария?
5
Кой е строил подземни тунели в Рациария?
Украйна спря България след четиригеймова битка в София
6
Украйна спря България след четиригеймова битка в София

More from: Bulgaria

Bulgaria's Head of State Iliana Iotova Meets European Parliament President Roberta Metsola
Bulgaria's Head of State Iliana Iotova Meets European Parliament President Roberta Metsola
Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova in Strasbourg: Bulgaria Can Play a Key Role in Europe's Geostrategic Positioning Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova in Strasbourg: Bulgaria Can Play a Key Role in Europe's Geostrategic Positioning
Чете се за: 04:45 мин.
Bulgaria Holds a Special Place Among the European Commission’s Priorities for Next Year Bulgaria Holds a Special Place Among the European Commission’s Priorities for Next Year
Чете се за: 04:27 мин.
Bulgarian Parliament Speaker, Mihaela Dotsova and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš Discussed Expanding Bilateral Parliamentary and Economic Cooperation Bulgarian Parliament Speaker, Mihaela Dotsova and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš Discussed Expanding Bilateral Parliamentary and Economic Cooperation
Чете се за: 04:40 мин.
Bulgaria and Czech Republic Deepen Cooperation in Energy, Defence, Transport and High Technology Bulgaria and Czech Republic Deepen Cooperation in Energy, Defence, Transport and High Technology
Чете се за: 06:32 мин.
President Iotova Briefed the Secretary General of the Council of Europe on the Case of Iva Mihaylova President Iotova Briefed the Secretary General of the Council of Europe on the Case of Iva Mihaylova
Чете се за: 05:20 мин.

Водещи новини

СПЕЦИАЛНО: "За" или "против" един учебник по предмет?
СПЕЦИАЛНО: "За" или "против" един учебник по...
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
У нас
Президентът Илияна Йотова: Ние ще се борим докрай Ива Михайлова да получи лечение Президентът Илияна Йотова: Ние ще се борим докрай Ива Михайлова да получи лечение
Чете се за: 04:45 мин.
По света
За цените на горивата: Опозицията критикува управляващите - те отговориха (ОБЗОР) За цените на горивата: Опозицията критикува управляващите - те отговориха (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 04:55 мин.
У нас
Икономика, изкуствен интелект, сигурност - основни теми в речта на Урсула фон дер Лайен за състоянието на ЕС (ОБЗОР) Икономика, изкуствен интелект, сигурност - основни теми в речта на Урсула фон дер Лайен за състоянието на ЕС (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 05:52 мин.
По света
След речта за състоянието на ЕС - какви са реакциите на българските...
Чете се за: 06:20 мин.
У нас
Законови промени: Затягат контрола при бързите кредити
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
У нас
Общественият съвет за Национална детска болница иска пътна карта за...
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
У нас
"Срам за Европа и всички останали": Шок и сълзи в Косово...
Чете се за: 04:40 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ