Brutal Murder of a 6-Year-Old Child in "Mladost" 3 Neighbourhood of Sofia

The body of a six-year-old child has been found in an apartment in the Mladost 3 district of Sofia. According to the Emergency Medical Service, the child had been stabbed with a knife.

Two ambulances responded to a report of a man who had fallen from a high floor. The doctors at the scene could only confirm his death. The child's body was subsequently found inside the apartment.

The Sofia Directorate of the Ministry of Interior confirmed to BNT that the case involved a murder followed by suicide.

Photos: Alex Hristov