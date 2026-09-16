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ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgaria Expects Nearly 800,000 Polish Tourists a Year by 2029

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Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
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българия очаква близо 800 000 полски туристи 2029

Interest among Polish tourists in Bulgaria continues to grow, while the profile of demand is also changing. Increasing numbers of visitors are choosing four- and five-star hotels, while Bulgaria remains a preferred destination for family holidays.

In 2025, more than 460,000 Polish tourists visited Bulgaria, with the aim of increasing that figure to 800,000 a year by 2029.

The first Polish Chamber of Tourism Business Forum to be held in Bulgaria brought together representatives of the tourism industry, institutions and the media from Bulgaria and Poland at the Sunny Beach resort.

The event, held with the support of the Ministry of Tourism, is focused on preparations for the 2027 season, the development of new tourism products and expanding travel beyond the peak summer season.

“We have an opportunity to build on the strong interest in Bulgaria with products that showcase the country in different ways and throughout the year. It is important to us that Polish tourists know not only the Black Sea coast, but also the opportunities for cultural, spa and wellness, wine, gastronomic, winter and event tourism,” Deputy Minister of Tourism Prof Mariela Mоdeva said.

According to her, improved air connectivity and direct contact between tour operators, hoteliers and tourism organisations are among the key conditions for expanding the market. The Ministry of Tourism will continue to support initiatives that create genuine opportunities for new routes, programmes and joint offers between businesses in Bulgaria and Poland.

The forum includes direct B2B meetings between representatives of the tourism sectors in Bulgaria and Poland, aimed at developing new partnerships, tourism programmes and offers for the coming seasons.

The event also highlights opportunities for Bulgaria to attract more Polish tourists outside the summer period and establish itself as a year-round destination.

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