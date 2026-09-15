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ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Water Level of the Danube near Ruse Reached 125 cm Below the Reference Zero Level

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Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
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Запази

Levels rose by 1 cm near Novo Selo, Lom and Oryahovo

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Снимка: BTA

Water levels of the River Danube have fluctuated over the past 24 hours at the various gauging stations along the Bulgarian section of the river, according to the Executive Agency for Exploration and Maintenance of the Danube River in Ruse.

A one-centimetre rise in water levels was recorded near Novo Selo, Lom and Oryahovo. At the remaining gauging stations along the Bulgarian section, levels fell by between one and three centimetres.

The level of the River Danube at Ruse today, September 15, stands at minus 125cm relative to the reference zero level. It has fallen by three centimetres over the past 24 hours. The forecast for the next two days is for a further one-centimetre decline.

No vessels have run aground either within or outside the navigable channel over the past 24 hours.

The hydrological situation remains challenging, with all draft restrictions on vessels still in effect along the entire Bulgarian section of the river

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