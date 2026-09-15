Two People Died After a Serious Road Traffic Accident near Sliven

Two people have been killed and another two taken to hospital after a serious multi-vehicle chain-reaction collision this afternoon, September 15. The crash has completely blocked traffic on second-class road II-53.

The accident was reported via the emergency number 112 at around 2:40 p.m. Initial information indicates that three cars were involved in the collision. Police patrols, ambulances and fire service crews were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Two of the injured were taken to the Emergency Medical Centre in the city of Sliven. Their condition is yet to be assessed.

Because of the serious accident, all traffic has been temporarily halted on the section between the turn-off for the village of Gergevets and the “Yambolskata Detelina" (Yambol Cloverleaf) road junction, providing access to first-class road I-6.

Traffic Police teams are at the scene directing vehicles. Diversions have been put in place, with drivers being directed along first-class road I-6 and through the village of Gergevets itself.

The circumstances surrounding the fatal crash are under investigation.