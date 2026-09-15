Modern Cannabis-Growing Operation Uncovered in House in Zmeyovo, 68kg of Marijuana Seized

Stara Zagora criminal investigators have uncovered a a state-of-the-art indoor cannabis-growing operation in a house in the village of Zmeyovo.

During the specialised operation, a large number of cannabis plants were found, along with 68 separate packages containing dried plant material, each weighing around one kilogramme.

The room where the plants were being grown was well concealed and equipped with professional-grade equipment. Special climate-control and ventilation systems had been installed, along with LED lighting, providing the conditions needed to grow cannabis indoors.

A 45-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman have been charged in connection with the case. The investigation is continuing, with the roles of each of them yet to be established. So far, it has not been established which market the marijuana was intended for or where it was due to be distributed.

This is among the circumstances that investigators will now seek to clarify.

Photos: Ministry of the Interior, BGNES

The operation was carried out by the Criminal Police Department of the Stara Zagora Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior as part of measures targeting the production and distribution of narcotic substances.