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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Outbreak of Sheep and Goat Pox Detected in Village of Vaskevo, Kyustendil District

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Чете се за: 04:55 мин.
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евтаназирани 135 овце ямболското село джинот заради шарка стопанинът обезщетен

The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency has confirmed an outbreak of sheep and goat pox at a livestock holding in the village of Vaksyovo, Nevestino municipality, Kyustendil district, where 15 sheep are being kept.

The farmer reported the suspected outbreak to the competent authorities after clinical signs of the disease appeared and provided full cooperation to the veterinary authorities.

A 5-kilometre protection zone has been established around the outbreak, covering the villages of Vaksyovo, Dlakhchevo-Sablyar, Drumohar, Eremia and Smolichano in Nevestino municipality, Kyustendil district; and the village of Frolosh in Kocherinovo municipality, Kyustendil district.

A 20-kilometre surveillance zone has also been established around the outbreak, covering the villages of Vetren, Dolna Koznitsa, Zgurovo, Iliya, Kadrovitsa, Lilyach, Marvodol, Nevestino, Nedelkova Grashtitsa, Pelatikovo, Pelatikovo, Rashka Grashtitsa, Rashka Grashtitsa, Stradalovo, Tishanovo, Tsarvaritsa, Chekanets and Chetirtsi in Nevestino municipality, Kyustendil region; the town of Kyustendil and the villages of Bagрentsi, Bersin, Bogoslov, Girchevtsi, Gorna Grashtitsa, Granitsa, Dolna Grashtitsa, Zhabokrаt, Katrishte, Konyavo, Lelintsi, Novi Chiflik, Novo Selo, Piperков Chiflik, Savoyski, Slokoshtitsa, Tavalichevo, Tarnovlag, Tarsino and Yabalkovo in Kyustendil municipality, Kyustendil region; the villages of Blato, Golyam Varbovnik, Gorna Koznitsa, Korkina, Lokvata, Mali Varbovnik, Panicharevo and Shatrovo in Bobov Dol municipality, Kyustendil region; the town of Boboshevo and the villages of Blazhievo, Visoka Mogila, Vukovo, Dobrovo, Kamenik, Skrino, Slatino, Sopovo, Usoyka and Tsiklovo in Boboshevo municipality, Kyustendil region; the town of Kocherinovo and the villages of Barakovo, Borovets, Buranovo, Dragodan, Krumovo, Mursalevo and Tsarviste in Kocherinovo municipality, Kyustendil region; the village of Smochеvo in Rila municipality, Kyustendil region; the villages of Balanovo, Gramade, Krayni Dol and Palatovo in Dupnitsa municipality, Kyustendil district; and the villages of Buchino, Balgarchevo, Drenkovo, Klisura, Lisiya and Logodazh in Blagoevgrad municipality, Blagoevgrad region.

Measures have been taken to control and eradicate the disease in accordance with European and national legislation. Owners are eligible for compensation under the Veterinary Medical Activities Act.

Restrictions have been introduced in the protection and surveillance zones, including a ban on the movement of sheep and goats, with the exception of animals intended for immediate slaughter under specified conditions. The animals must be kept indoors, while livestock holdings in both zones will be subject to a census and an update of data in the VetIS Integrated Information System, as well as official veterinary control.

An epidemiological investigation is also under way to trace the movement of animals, products, feed and vehicles associated with the outbreak. Special requirements apply to the movement and processing of raw milk from the affected areas in accordance with current legislation.

The Kyustendil Regional Directorate of the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency responded immediately to the report and, together with local authorities, is coordinating the implementation of all measures provided for to bring the situation under control quickly and prevent the spread of the disease.

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