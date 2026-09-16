HGVs over 12 Tonnes Prohibited from Driving on Trakia, Hemus and Struma Motorways Ahead of 22 September Public Holiday

Heavy goods vehicles weighing more than 12 tonnes will be temporarily restricted from travelling on the Trakia, Hemus and Struma motorways and on a section of the I-1 road in Blagoevgrad district due to the expected increase in traffic around Independence Day, September 22.

On Friday, 18 September, from 3pm to 8pm, HGVs travelling out of Sofia will be subject to restrictions. Traffic of heavy goods vehicles travelling towards the capital will be allowed without restrictions.

On Tuesday, 22 September, from noon to 8pm, the restriction will apply to heavy goods vehicles travelling towards Sofia. Those leaving the capital will be allowed to travel without restrictions.

On Hemus motorway, on the section from Sofia (km 0) to the junction with the roundabout connecting to the I-4 road (km 87), on the Struma motorway and on the I-1 national road between the Simitli junction (km 376) and the Kresna junction on the Struma motorway (km 402), the restriction does not apply to vehicles weighing more than 12 tonnes providing public passenger transport, or to vehicles transporting dangerous goods (ADR), live animals, perishable food products and temperature-controlled cargo, as well as specialised animal by-product disposal vehicles.

On Trakia motorway, the restriction does not apply to vehicles weighing more than 12 tonnes providing public passenger transport. In the direction of Sofia, the ban does not apply to vehicles transporting dangerous goods (ADR) on the section between the Ihtiman junction (km 34) and the Vakarel junction (km 23).

Reversible traffic will be introduced on another section expected to experience heavy traffic – the I-1 road in the Simitli area. This is intended to improve road safety for people travelling to Bansko and the other tourist resorts in the area. On 18 and 19 September, traffic towards Kulata will use two lanes, while traffic towards Sofia will use one lane. On 22 September, two lanes will be provided for vehicles travelling towards Sofia and one lane towards Kulata.

Drivers can use an interactive traffic map available on the websites of the Road Infrastructure Agency and the National Toll Administration, which shows in real time the number of vehicles that have passed over the previous 15 minutes and the previous hour. The map also provides a detailed picture of traffic levels on the national road network.

The Road Infrastructure Agency is urging drivers to exercise caution, obey traffic rules and speed limits, and avoid dangerous overtaking manoeuvres that could put other road users at risk. Drivers are also reminded not to use the emergency lanes on motorways to make faster progress during periods of heavy traffic.

The ban does not apply to certain types of transport, including public passenger transport, the carriage of dangerous goods, live animals and perishable food products. Specific exemptions also apply to individual sections of the Trakia, Hemus and Struma motorways.

Reversible traffic will be introduced in the Simitli area. On 18 and 19 September, there will be two lanes towards Kulata and one towards Sofia. On 22 September, traffic towards Sofia will use two lanes, while traffic towards Kulata will use one.

The Road Infrastructure Agency is urging drivers to comply with speed limits and avoid dangerous overtaking manoeuvres. Emergency lanes on motorways must not be used for travel during periods of heavy traffic.

Traffic levels can be monitored in real time via the interactive map of the National Toll Administration.