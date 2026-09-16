БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо Евровизия
ENG
 
8
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Президентът Илияна Йотова: Ние ще се борим докрай Ива...
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
17 септември ще бъде учебен ден за столичните училища
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
Премиерът Радев за цените на горивата: Правителството...
Чете се за: 10:00 мин.
Бившият косовски президент Хашим Тачи беше осъден на 25...
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
Фон дер Лайен: Ще организираме Регионална среща на върха...
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
НЗОК поема още една дейност при зъболекар
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
Високите цени на горивата: От опозицията предлагат да има...
Чете се за: 05:02 мин.
Евакуираха жп гарата в Карнобат заради теч на газ от...
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgarian Patriarch Daniil to Visit Holy Land and Jordan

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
EN
Запази
патриарх даниил санкциите руския патриарх кирил постигат целта
Снимка: BGNES

At the invitation of His Beatitude Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem and following a decision by the Holy Synod of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church – Bulgarian Patriarchate, His Holiness Daniil, Patriarch of Bulgaria and Metropolitan of Sofia, will pay a pastoral visit to the Patriarchate of Jerusalem from 25 to 30 September 2026.

The delegation will include Their Eminences Metropolitan John of Varna and Veliki Preslav and Metropolitan Seraphim of Nevrokop, His Grace Bishop Gerasimus of Melnik, Chief Secretary of the Holy Synod, Protosynkellos Dr Deyan Korunovski, Dr Aleksandar Smochevski, Patriarchal Counsellor and interpreter, as well as other accompanying members.

The programme includes official meetings and talks, visits to Christian holy sites, and the joint celebration of the Holy Divine Liturgy by the two primates on 27 September.

The visit will continue in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, where the programme includes meetings and pilgrimages to holy sites. Patriarch Daniil is also expected to meet King Abdullah II of Jordan.

The visit is an expression of the fraternal relations and spiritual ties between the Bulgarian Orthodox Church and the Patriarchate of Jerusalem, which have been strengthened over the centuries. It will bear witness to unity in the Orthodox faith and solidarity with Christians in the Holy Land, as well as to a shared prayer for peace in the Middle East.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Жестоко убийство на 6-годишно дете в столичния квартал "Младост" 3
1
Жестоко убийство на 6-годишно дете в столичния квартал...
До неделя – хладно сутринта, предимно слънчево през деня
2
До неделя – хладно сутринта, предимно слънчево през деня
НЗОК поема още една дейност при зъболекар
3
НЗОК поема още една дейност при зъболекар
България срещу европейския шампион Полша в битка за върха в групата
4
България срещу европейския шампион Полша в битка за върха в групата
Полша загря за България с първо място в групата на Евроволей
5
Полша загря за България с първо място в групата на Евроволей
Втори протест срещу кабинета "Радев" в триъгълника на властта (СНИМКИ)
6
Втори протест срещу кабинета "Радев" в триъгълника на...

Най-четени

Потопено село с джамия, църква и къщи разкри падането на нивото на водата в язовир в Източна Турция
1
Потопено село с джамия, църква и къщи разкри падането на нивото на...
Банда от над 10 младежи нападнаха свой връстник в центъра на Пловдив, горили го със запалки
2
Банда от над 10 младежи нападнаха свой връстник в центъра на...
От днес по 50 евроцента на час: Въвеждат платено паркиране в центъра на Девин
3
От днес по 50 евроцента на час: Въвеждат платено паркиране в...
Мощна купесто-дъждовна облачност ще обхване Западна и Централна България
4
Мощна купесто-дъждовна облачност ще обхване Западна и Централна...
Кой е строил подземни тунели в Рациария?
5
Кой е строил подземни тунели в Рациария?
Украйна спря България след четиригеймова битка в София
6
Украйна спря България след четиригеймова битка в София

More from: Bulgaria

Bulgaria and Czech Republic Deepen Cooperation in Energy, Defence, Transport and High Technology
Bulgaria and Czech Republic Deepen Cooperation in Energy, Defence, Transport and High Technology
President Iotova Briefed the Secretary General of the Council of Europe on the Case of Iva Mihaylova President Iotova Briefed the Secretary General of the Council of Europe on the Case of Iva Mihaylova
Чете се за: 05:20 мин.
Hidden in Spare Tyres and Upholstery: Customs Officers Seize 40,000 Smuggled Cigarettes at Lesovo Checkpoint Hidden in Spare Tyres and Upholstery: Customs Officers Seize 40,000 Smuggled Cigarettes at Lesovo Checkpoint
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
HGVs over 12 Tonnes Prohibited from Driving on Trakia, Hemus and Struma Motorways Ahead of 22 September Public Holiday HGVs over 12 Tonnes Prohibited from Driving on Trakia, Hemus and Struma Motorways Ahead of 22 September Public Holiday
Чете се за: 05:37 мин.
Outbreak of Sheep and Goat Pox Detected in Village of Vaskevo, Kyustendil District Outbreak of Sheep and Goat Pox Detected in Village of Vaskevo, Kyustendil District
Чете се за: 04:55 мин.
Brutal Murder of a 6-Year-Old Child in "Mladost" 3 Neighbourhood of Sofia Brutal Murder of a 6-Year-Old Child in "Mladost" 3 Neighbourhood of Sofia
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.

Водещи новини

Президентът Илияна Йотова: Ние ще се борим докрай Ива Михайлова да получи лечение
Президентът Илияна Йотова: Ние ще се борим докрай Ива Михайлова да...
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
По света
За цените на горивата: Опозицията критикува управляващите - те отговориха (ОБЗОР) За цените на горивата: Опозицията критикува управляващите - те отговориха (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 04:55 мин.
У нас
Икономика, изкуствен интелект, сигурност - основни теми в речта на Урсула фон дер Лайен за състоянието на ЕС (ОБЗОР) Икономика, изкуствен интелект, сигурност - основни теми в речта на Урсула фон дер Лайен за състоянието на ЕС (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 05:52 мин.
По света
Трагедия в кв. "Младост": Откриха 6-годишно дете с прободни рани, бащата също е намерен мъртъв Трагедия в кв. "Младост": Откриха 6-годишно дете с прободни рани, бащата също е намерен мъртъв
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
У нас
Бившият косовски президент Хашим Тачи беше осъден на 25 години...
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
По света
17 септември ще бъде учебен ден за столичните училища
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
У нас
"Ще мога да се качвам и слизам по стълби без парапет":...
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
У нас
Засилва ли Русия атаките по украинската жп инфраструктура?
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ