Bulgarian Patriarch Daniil to Visit Holy Land and Jordan

At the invitation of His Beatitude Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem and following a decision by the Holy Synod of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church – Bulgarian Patriarchate, His Holiness Daniil, Patriarch of Bulgaria and Metropolitan of Sofia, will pay a pastoral visit to the Patriarchate of Jerusalem from 25 to 30 September 2026.

The delegation will include Their Eminences Metropolitan John of Varna and Veliki Preslav and Metropolitan Seraphim of Nevrokop, His Grace Bishop Gerasimus of Melnik, Chief Secretary of the Holy Synod, Protosynkellos Dr Deyan Korunovski, Dr Aleksandar Smochevski, Patriarchal Counsellor and interpreter, as well as other accompanying members.

The programme includes official meetings and talks, visits to Christian holy sites, and the joint celebration of the Holy Divine Liturgy by the two primates on 27 September.

The visit will continue in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, where the programme includes meetings and pilgrimages to holy sites. Patriarch Daniil is also expected to meet King Abdullah II of Jordan.

The visit is an expression of the fraternal relations and spiritual ties between the Bulgarian Orthodox Church and the Patriarchate of Jerusalem, which have been strengthened over the centuries. It will bear witness to unity in the Orthodox faith and solidarity with Christians in the Holy Land, as well as to a shared prayer for peace in the Middle East.