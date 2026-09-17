President Conferred Order of the Madara Horseman, First Class, to Cyprus's Ambassador to Bulgaria

President Iliana Iotova conferred the Order of the Madara Horseman, First Class, to Cyprus's ambassador to Bulgaria, Charalambos Kafkaridis. The distinction recognises the diplomat's exceptional contribution to strengthening and developing bilateral relations. The ceremony was held in the Coat of Arms Hall of the Presidency on September 17.

The head of state noted that Bulgaria and Cyprus have maintained diplomatic relations for 66 years. “66 years of relations based on solidarity, mutual trust and friendship, and on increasingly greater ambitions for the development of these relations,” Iotova said.

Bulgaria will continue to insist on resolving the Cyprus issue within the framework of the United Nations, in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions and in line with the values that unite us in the European Union, the President stated.

Ambassador Charalambos Kafkaridis thanked the President and the Bulgarian people for the honour. “I accept it above all as a sign of friendship between the two countries,” he said.

Photos: BTA