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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

MEP Ilhan Kyuchyuk: Relations with North Macedonia Are Becoming Increasingly Difficult and Increasingly Strained

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Чете се за: 04:42 мин.
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Relations with the Republic of North Macedonia are becoming increasingly difficult and increasingly strained, MEP Ilhan Kyuchyuk, a former European Parliament rapporteur for the country, told BNT's "More from the Day' programme on September 17.

Ilhan Kyuchyuk, Renew Europe MEP: “Because as at today, there is no sincerity in North Macedonia. Where does the country want to go? If the idea is to move towards the European Union, the two main political parties need to reach an agreement on this issue. And they need to find that social, political and societal consensus in their country. But we are seeing exactly the opposite. Regression and retreat. This is in nobody’s interest, and it is not in Bulgaria’s interest. Because we want to share a border with countries that belong to our system of values.”

Regarding Iva Mihaylova, whose case was first raised by Bulgarian National Television, Kyuchuk explained that this is, above all, a human issue:

“I know that the Bulgarian state is doing everything in its power to protect this young woman. Because doctors in Skopje have established that her condition is deteriorating. Bulgarian doctors, including some of the best specialists in this field, are willing to go there and help, and contribute to her recovery. North Macedonia’s refusal has been categorical. ‘We will not allow you to interfere in our internal affairs.’ This is not an internal affair. Above all, this is a humanitarian issue. We are talking about a young person who needs to be treated.”

According to the MEP, Bulgaria needs to be an active player in the European Union, stating its national positions, defending them in Sofia and putting forward well-founded arguments in various places, in various capitals, and in various forums. Kyuchyuk said this was also reflected in the major connectivity summit in Bulgaria announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen:

“We cannot step back from our commitment to be the link between the European Union and the Balkans, between Central Asia and the European Union. And this initiative, which Mrs. von der Leyen announced for the forthcoming summit, for the major regional conference, has profound significance for Bulgarian foreign policy. We can talk all we like about the opportunities Bulgaria has missed in the European Union, but that major European Union-Western Balkans summit in 2018 is still remembered. And precisely inspired by that achievement of ours, the Atlantic Club, the European Liberal Forum and ALDE, the party, decided to organise this forum for the fifth consecutive year, bringing together different points of view in one place. The conversation about the Balkans is difficult; countries sometimes refuse to talk to one another, but nevertheless, it seems to me that diplomacy must provide that space for dialogue, compromise or, at the very least, for expressing a point of view.”

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