MEP Ilhan Kyuchyuk: Relations with North Macedonia Are Becoming Increasingly Difficult and Increasingly Strained

Relations with the Republic of North Macedonia are becoming increasingly difficult and increasingly strained, MEP Ilhan Kyuchyuk, a former European Parliament rapporteur for the country, told BNT's "More from the Day' programme on September 17.

Ilhan Kyuchyuk, Renew Europe MEP: “Because as at today, there is no sincerity in North Macedonia. Where does the country want to go? If the idea is to move towards the European Union, the two main political parties need to reach an agreement on this issue. And they need to find that social, political and societal consensus in their country. But we are seeing exactly the opposite. Regression and retreat. This is in nobody’s interest, and it is not in Bulgaria’s interest. Because we want to share a border with countries that belong to our system of values.”

Regarding Iva Mihaylova, whose case was first raised by Bulgarian National Television, Kyuchuk explained that this is, above all, a human issue:

“I know that the Bulgarian state is doing everything in its power to protect this young woman. Because doctors in Skopje have established that her condition is deteriorating. Bulgarian doctors, including some of the best specialists in this field, are willing to go there and help, and contribute to her recovery. North Macedonia’s refusal has been categorical. ‘We will not allow you to interfere in our internal affairs.’ This is not an internal affair. Above all, this is a humanitarian issue. We are talking about a young person who needs to be treated.”

According to the MEP, Bulgaria needs to be an active player in the European Union, stating its national positions, defending them in Sofia and putting forward well-founded arguments in various places, in various capitals, and in various forums. Kyuchyuk said this was also reflected in the major connectivity summit in Bulgaria announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen: