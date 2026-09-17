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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

The Day of Bulgaria's Capital Sofia Celebrated with Solemn Blessing Ceremony, Awards for Distinguished Individuals, and a Rich Cultural Programme (PHOTOS)

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On the feast day of Saints Faith, Hope and Love and their mother Sophia, September 17, the Bulgarian capital is celebrating its city day.

The official ceremony for raising the Sofia flag and the traditional solemn water blessing, led by His Holiness Bulgarian Patriarch and Metropolitan of Sofia Daniil, has concluded. Earlier, at the St Sophia Church, he also celebrated a solemn festive liturgy, which lasted more than two hours.

    Patriarch Daniel: Our city bears the name of God's wisdom. We should know that this is both a great honour and a great responsibility, and strive to ensure that God's righteousness dwells within us, that faith dwells within us, that compassion, valour and courage dwell within us, just as our ancestors upheld their faith in this city.”

    As part of the tradition, the Sofia City Council also held a ceremonial session today, at which the honorary citizens of Sofia were presented with their awards. Before the ceremony, Municipal Council Chair Tsvetomir Petrov said that Sofia belongs to everyone who loves it, cares for it and builds their future with it.

    Vasil Terziev, Mayor of Sofia: “Every year we talk about faith, hope, love and wisdom. This year I want to use the day to reflect on another word – responsibility. What can each of us give to this city, what should we give, because very often the expectation is that someone else will do it – the political opponent, the mayor, the district administration, someone else who is supposed to get the job done – and we expect a solution without taking responsibility, without doing what is necessary so that we can give even more to our beloved city.”

    Singer Darina Yotova - DARA, was awarded the title “Honorary Citizen of Sofia” at a ceremonial session of the Sofia City Council.

    DARA: “Culture needs you. My fellow artists and I need your support. I hope Sofia will continue to develop and shine, because it deserves to. Happy holiday!”

    Among those receiving the honorary insignia of the Sofia Municipality were members of Bulgaria's national volleyball team. The team's awards were accepted by Bulgarian Volleyball Federation President Lyubomir Ganev.

    Lyubo Ganev: “That is precisely our goal – to get as many people as possible interested in volleyball. I can tell you that following such successes and such achievements on the international stage, we are seeing a 30 to 40% increase in the number of children who want to take up volleyball.”

    Other new honorary citizens of Sofia this year include artist Ivan Vukadinov – posthumously; writer, screenwriter and public figure Lyuben Dilov Jr – posthumously; singer Mimi Ivanova; musicologist, composer and organist Prof Neva Krаsteva; violinist Mila Georgieva; and long-serving municipal councillor and Deputy Chair of the Sofia Municipal Council Milka Hristova – posthumously.

    Associate Professor Dr. Ivaylo Shalafov and the community centers “St. Ivan Rilski – 1926” in German and “Probuda – 1926” in Zheleznitsa also received honorary awards from the Sofia City Council.

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