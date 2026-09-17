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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Singer DARA Named Honorary Citizen of Sofia

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Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
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"The capital is the city of dreams," said the Eurovision winner

дара стана почетен гражданин софия

Singer Darina Yotova, known as DARA, was awarded the title of “Honorary Citizen of Sofia” at a ceremonial session of the Sofia City Council on the occasion of Sofia Day.

“Ten years ago, I came here, and all I can say is that Sofia is a city of dreams. Thank you for taking care of this city, and I hope you will continue to do so, because culture needs you. My fellow artists and I need your support,” the young performer told the Mayor of Sofia.

“Every year we talk about faith, hope, love and wisdom. This year I want to use another word for us to reflect on – responsibility. What can each of us give to this city? What should we give?” Vasil Terziev said.

According to him, Sofia's bright future is being built through joint efforts and the personal involvement of the people who call the city home.

The members of Bulgaria's national volleyball team were among those receiving the honorary insignia of the Sofia Municipality. The awards on behalf of the team were accepted by Bulgarian Volleyball Federation President Lyubomir Ganev.

Ganev thanked Terziev for the partnership in organising the Men's European Volleyball Championship, which is currently turning Sofia into one of Europe's capitals of the sport. According to him, the championship is the biggest sporting event in Bulgaria this year, bringing €20 million in investment, while the ambition is for Sofia to bid to host the tournament again in 2030.

His comments came a day after one of the strongest evenings in Bulgarian volleyball. The national team defeated European champions Poland 3-2 after a five-set thriller in Sofia. A total of 13,186 spectators were in the stands – a record attendance at the European Championship so far.

The partnership between the Sofia Municipality and the Bulgarian Volleyball Federation has also turned the championship into a city-wide event, with a fan zone, EuroVolley Camp and volleyball activities in parks across the capital.

Among those receiving the Honorary Insignia were players and representatives of the national team, as well as Bulgaria's Under-19 women's national volleyball team.

Other new honorary citizens of Sofia this year include artist Ivan Vukadinov – posthumously; writer, screenwriter and public figure Lyuben Dilov Jr – posthumously; singer Mimi Ivanova; musicologist, composer and organist Prof Neva Krаsteva; violinist Mila Georgieva; and long-serving municipal councillor and Deputy Chair of the Sofia Municipal Council Milka Hristova – posthumously.

Assoc. Prof Dr Ivaylo Shalafov and the community cultural centres “St Ivan Rilski – 1926” in German and “Probuda – 1926” in Zheleznitsa also received honorary insignia from the Sofia Municipality.

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