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Exhibition "Bulgaria in Paintings and Seasons" Opens at the Bulgarian National Bank (PHOTOS)

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Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
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An exhibition titled “Bulgaria in Paintings and Seasons” has opened in the building of the Bulgarian National Bank.

The exhibition features 45 selected works by 31 artists from the BNB’s collection, many of which are being presented to the public for the first time.

The exhibition is dedicated to nature and the architectural landscape of Bulgaria throughout the four seasons. Highlights include “Field Bouquet” by Nikola Tanev, the Belogradchik Rocks by Petar Morozov, and “Harvesters” by Hristo Kazandzhiev.

Dimitar Radev, Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank: “The exhibition showcases different approaches and techniques. This diversity is part of its value. There is no single image of Bulgaria – there are many individual perspectives which, brought together, allow us to see the 20th century. This is the particular value of the BNB collection, which has been enriched over decades.”

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