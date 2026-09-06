Bulgaria Celebrates National Unification Day on September 6th to Mark the 1885 Unification of the Principality of Bulgaria and Eastern Rumelia

Bulgaria mark 141s years since the Unification of the Principality of Bulgaria and Eastern Rumelia – a national celebration for all Bulgarians, but also a particularly significant day for the people of Plovdiv. President Iliana Iotova will take part in the official commemorative ceremonies in Plovdiv.

In 1885, the centre of Eastern Rumelia became the scene of historic events that led to the unification of the Bulgarian people on both sides of the Balkans. As part of the tradition, the city beneath the hills is the centre of the celebrations. To mark the occasion, all museums, galleries and sites run by the 'Old Plovdiv' municipal institute will offer free admission to visitors on 6 September.

Kaloyan Stanchev – curator at the Regional History Museum, Plovdiv: “The Unification is the brightest event in modern Bulgarian history and represents, in a sense, a continuation of the national liberation struggles. Once again, these struggles were aimed at uniting all Bulgarians under one state. That is what connects them all – they had a common goal to fight for. Zahari Stoyanov was a key figure. He established the Bulgarian Secret Central Revolutionary Committee. He began promoting the idea of unification through the newspaper 'Borba', while secret revolutionary committees were once again being established, and 1885 was the year when the movement reached its peak.”

The official programme began at 10:00 at the Cathedral of the Holy Mother of God with a solemn prayer service led by Plovdiv Metropolitan Nikolay. A service will also be held in the cathedral grounds, where wreaths and flowers will be laid at the monument to Gavril Krastevich. Wreaths and flowers will also be laid at the memorial plaque to Major Raycho Nikolov and at the monument to Zahari Stoyanov in the City Garden. At 19:00, at Roman Stadium Square, the 'Rodolyubie' Committee will reenact the events of 6 September 1885.

The highlight of the commemorations will be the ceremonial parade, which will begin at 20:30 at Unification Square and will be broadcast live by BNT. President Iliana Iotova will review the guard of honour and deliver a speech.

***

On 6th of September, Bulgaria celebrates the Unification of Principality of Bulgaria and Eastern Rumelia.

The day was declared an official holiday in 1998 and is also the day of the city of Plovdiv.

Under the San Stefano peace treaty signed on March 3, 1878, between Russia and the Ottoman empire at the conclusion of the Russo-Turkish War of 1877–78, the Bulgarian state was restored within its historical ethnic borders.

Four months after Bulgaria's Liberation from Ottoman rule, at the Berlin Congress of June-July 1878, the Great Powers reviewed the San Stefano Treaty and imposed the fragmentation of Bulgarian lands. The Principality of Bulgaria was established, with Sofia as its main city, as well as Eastern Rumelia (autonomous province part of the Ottoman Empire) with a capital city of Plovdiv. Part of the Bulgarian lands between the Balkan Mountains and the river Danube, including the region of Sofia, was named the Principality of Bulgaria. Southern Bulgaria, named Eastern Rumelia, had full administrative autonomy, but remained under the political and military rule of the Ottoman Sultan.

The regions of Macedonia, Aegean Thrace, the Rhodopes and Strandzha remained in possession of the Ottoman Empire. The news of breaking up Bulgaria was not accepted by the population in Eastern Rumelia. The Bulgarians opposed deployment of Ottoman troops in the area and insisted that the army and security forces continued to be comprised of Bulgarians. Despite concessions made by the Sultan, Bulgarians who remained within the borders of Eastern Rumelia continued to work for unification with the Principality and gradually succeeded in winning the support of senior army and gendarmerie officers.

On September 6, 1885, Eastern Rumelia ousted the rule of the Sultan and declared that it would join the Principality of Bulgaria. This was accomplished after the detachment of Chardafon the Great (born Prodan Tishkov) and troops led by Major Danail Nikolaev entered the city of Plovdiv, arrested the District Governor of Eastern Rumelia, Gavril Krustevich and established a temporary government. Two days later, on 8th of September, Prince Alexander of Batenberg recognised the unification through a special proclamation and accepted that from this point on he would be named Prince of North and South Bulgaria.

This remarkable historic event gave Bulgaria the memorable motto “United We Stand Strong” that today stands above the main entrance of the building of the Bulgarian Parliament.