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President Iotova Attended the Opening of the 25th Edition of the National Folk Festival for Two-Part Singing and Folk Songs in Nedelino

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Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
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президентът илияна йотова участвав откриването издание националния фолклорен фестивал двугласнопеене народна песен неделино
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President Iliana Iotova attended the opening of the 25th edition of the National Folklore Festival of Two-Part Singing and Folk Song with international participation in Nedelino (Smolyan district, Southern Bulgaria).

The official opening of the folklore festival took place in the town’s central square, where President Iliana Iotova welcomed participants from Bulgaria and abroad, as well as guests of Nedelino.

Iliana Iotova, President of Bulgaria: “Bulgaria’s greatest treasure is our traditions, our folklore. No nation can move forward withouta a sense of history, without respecting its traditions, knowing them and passing them on to its children – from one generation to the next.”

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