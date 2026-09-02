Bulgarian Music Legend, Lili Ivanova, Performs for Thousands of Fans in Central Sofia

The Prima of Bulgarian pop music, Lili Ivanova, will perform in front of her fans in Sofia this evening, September 2, on a stage in front of the St Alexander Nevsky Cathedral. She has chosen 13 stages for her latest major tour around the country. For next year, she is preparing five exclusive concerts.

Bulgarian pop music star Lili Ivanova is expected to take to the stage in front of St Alexander Nevsky Cathedral at any moment. Many of her fans from different generations have come to see her up close, including President Iliana Iotova, musicians and athletes.

The spectacular concert will feature hits including “Camino”, “Detelini” and “Za tebe byah”. The big surprise is “Boyanskiyat maistor” – a song with a 50-year history that will be performed in a completely new arrangement. To create the new sound for these familiar and much-loved songs, Lili Ivanova has brought together her orchestra, the Plovdiv Philharmonic Orchestra and singers from the Pleven Choir.

The next stop is the Ancient Theatre in Plovdiv on 7 September, again with a spectacular show, with the tour continuing until 23 November. Lili Ivanova will delight her fans across the country. Next year, she has prepared five exclusive concerts in Sofia, Plovdiv, Varna and Burgas. The “noble heart of Bulgarian music”, as Stefan Tsanev describes her, is not stopping her mission, and she will announce her special projects for next year, linked to her charitable work and the Lili Ivanova Foundation.