Central Election Commission Met With OSCE Needs Assessment Mission Regarding the Upcoming Presidential Election in Bulgaria

The Central Election Commission (CEC) discussed preparations for the presidential and vice-presidential elections scheduled for 25 October 2026 with the needs assessment mission of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR). During the meeting, the CEC stressed that it would work to strengthen confidence in the electoral process, with its main objective being to conduct elections in line with the highest democratic standards – fair, transparent, accessible and lawful.

The CEC briefed the OSCE on the main activities undertaken so far to organise the forthcoming elections, as well as on the fact that preparations are proceeding according to plan and in line with the adopted timetable.

The voter information campaign will have a broader reach and will target both voters in Bulgaria and Bulgarian citizens living abroad. A significant part of the campaign will be based on modern information and communication technologies, which will make information more understandable, accessible and engaging for citizens. Voters will be able to quickly and easily access up-to-date information about the electoral process and submit alerts and complaints, while members of polling station committees will have access to methodological guidelines, electronic protocols and practical training materials. Particular emphasis in the information campaign will be placed on young people, with the aim of encouraging them to vote.

The commission's representatives also briefed the OSCE mission on preparations for machine voting, which are being carried out in accordance with the requirements and deadlines set out in the Electoral Code.

The meeting also covered the implementation of legislative provisions for the forthcoming elections in Bulgaria and abroad in light of the latest amendments to the Electoral Code.

The CEC said it was ready to continue its active dialogue and co-operation with international observers.