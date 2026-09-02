Government Cuts Product Fees for Electrical and Electronic Equipment Fourfold

The government is cutting product fees for electrical and electronic equipment fourfold. This was announced by Prime Minister Rumen Radev at the beginning of the Council of Ministers meeting on September 2.

Prime Minister Rumen Radev stressed the importance of the funds secured under the fourth and fifth payments, particularly against the backdrop of the state of public finances.

“In just three and a half months, the government had to make up for years of negligence and a lack of courage to undertake reforms in order to prevent the loss of huge amounts of funding for Bulgaria,” Prime Minister Rumen Radev said at the beginning of today’s Council of Ministers meeting. “The funds secured under the fourth and fifth payments are extremely important against the backdrop of the empty state coffers and the advance revenues for 2026 that have already been spent. No less important is the fact that the European Commission released these funds in recognition of the government’s strong political will and specific action to uphold the rule of law and combat corruption.”

The Prime Minister thanked Deputy Prime Minister Pekanov, the government and MPs for their work on the legislative changes.

He announced that product fees for electronic and electrical equipment were expected to be drastically reduced at today’s meeting.

“Today we will reduce product fees for electronic and electrical equipment, and reduce them drastically – by an average of four times. With this, we are putting an end to the trend that has taken hold over the years of addressing waste management problems in just one way – through higher fees and a greater burden on businesses and citizens.”

The reduction in fees was presented as the first step towards a more comprehensive overhaul of the system.

“This is only the first step towards a comprehensive change in the waste management system, by creating a much more competitive environment and bringing fees closer to the European average. This, in turn, leads to lower prices for citizens.”

He stressed that lower fees should not be seen as a retreat from environmental objectives.

“These actions of ours in no way mean a lowering of environmental responsibility, because waste management should be measured not only by the amount of money collected, but above all by the results achieved.”

Rumen Radev stressed the need for a more effective waste management system that does not shift the burden onto businesses and citizens.

The Prime Minister also highlighted transport connectivity as a factor in road safety and the region’s economic development.

“Improving transport connectivity also remains an unwavering priority for us, as a guarantee of greater road safety and accelerated economic development in the region. With particular emphasis on the Hemus motorway, the Ruse–Veliko Tarnovo motorway and the Vidin–Montana expressway as part of the entire Vidin–Botevgrad route.”

The ministers’ agenda includes 31 items. These include decisions to support businesses with electricity costs, new investment projects and additional funding for education.