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Political Reactions to Andrey Gurov and Georgi Kandev's Candidacy For Bulgaria's President and Vice-President

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Чете се за: 05:10 мин.
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политически реакции кандидатурата гюров кандев
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Political reactions were not slow to follow the announcement by Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev that they are entering the race for the presidency. Who would back their candidacy and how did the others react?

Those in government wished the presidential ticket success and called for calm.

Dimitar Stoyanov – Minister of Defense: "I wish them success in the presidential campaign and, ultimately, let us have a proper presidential campaign – without unnecessary attacks, without hysterical reactions in society and without sowing fears regarding the presence of any aircraft at any airport. I call for calm – nothing more."*

Photo: Desislava Kulelieva, BNT

In a statement, “Yes, Bulgaria” welcomed Gyurov and Kandev's readiness to stand as candidates and stressed that their bid provides a clear pro-European perspective for the forthcoming presidential election and creates an opportunity to unite citizens who want Bulgaria to develop as a modern European democracy with strong institutions, the rule of law and a consistent defence of the national interest.

"Yes, Bulgaria": “Their joint bid provides a clear pro-European perspective for the forthcoming presidential election and creates an opportunity to unite citizens who want Bulgaria to develop as a modern European democracy with strong institutions, the rule of law and a consistent protection of the national interest.”

Radan Kanev, chairman of the Democratic Forces for Bulgaria (DSB), said that the will of citizens had led to the nomination of an undisputed candidate. He also expressed his belief that Gyurov could receive the support of many Bulgarians – not only party supporters, but everyone who wants Bulgaria to be a genuine democracy.

Radan Kanev – Chairman of the DSB: “This is the first time that it is not the parties surprising our supporters with a candidate agreed upon in party headquarters. This time, the will of citizens led to the nomination of an undisputed candidate. I am convinced that Andrey can receive the support of many Bulgarians – not only party supporters. Of all of us who want Bulgaria to be a genuine democracy, a fair market economy, a just and prosperous society, and an important part of an increasingly strong and united Europe.”

'We Continue the Change' chairman, Asen Vasilev, wrote on Facebook that Andrey Gyurov would be a great president, a responsible commander-in-chief and a true check on those in power. The National Council of 'We Continue the Change' will meet on 12 September and will make a decision on the presidential election.

Asen Vasilev – 'We Continue the Change' Chairman: 'We Continue the Change'

“Vazrazhdane” did not comment on the candidacy but announced plans to out forward its own candidate.

Kosta Stoyanov—a member of parliament from the “Vazrazhdane” parliamentary group: “In view of what is happening in the right-wing political space, we believe we have a real chance of reaching the run-off. And why shouldn't we win the run-off? We have several people under consideration – let's say there are enough to count on the fingers of both hands.”

The remaining parliamentary formations have so far made no comment.

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