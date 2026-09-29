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PM Radev at the Opening of National STEM Centre Building: Technology Is Changing the World Every Day

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Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
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премиерът радев откриването сградата националния stem център технологиите променят света всеки ден
Снимка: Press Office of the Council of Ministers

“Technology is changing the world every day, and anyone who wants to remain competitive must develop not only knowledge among young people, but also the skills to put that knowledge to use.” Prime Minister Rumen Radev said this at the opening of the new National STEM Centre building, the government press office said. The Prime Minister noted that the facility would be used by talented young people and would also serve as a home for Bulgaria’s science Olympiad teams.

“It is a great pleasure to be here today for this landmark event, because it symbolises the importance of an investment not simply in buildings or equipment, but in modern education, knowledge, a modern economy and Bulgaria’s future,” the Prime Minister said.

Rumen Radev stressed that the construction of the building was also a symbol of continuity. The idea for its creation and subsequent construction originated with the caretaker government of Stefan Yanev, with Nikolay Denkov serving as caretaker education minister after being appointed to the post by Radev as President of the Republic of Bulgaria.

“I sincerely hope that this continuity – the commitment of all Bulgarian governments so far to keep Bulgarian education as a priority – will be maintained in the future. Because this is how Bulgaria can become a prosperous, democratic European country,” the Prime Minister said.

The event was attended by Atanas Pekanov, Deputy Prime Minister for European Funds; Prof Georgi Valchev, Minister of Education and Science; Ivan Vasilev, Minister of Innovation and Digital Transformation; and Dimitar Zdravkov, chairman of the National Assembly’s Education and Science Committee.

Following the official ceremony, Prime Minister Rumen Radev watched demonstrations by students and members of Bulgaria’s national science teams, together with their team leaders.

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