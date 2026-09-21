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ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Foreign Minister Met With Long-Standing Co-Chair of Congressional Bulgaria Caucus in the U.S. House of Representatives

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Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
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външният министър срещна долгогодишния съпредседател групата приятелство българия камарата представителите

Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova met US Congressman Joe Wilson, founder and long-standing co-chair of the House of Representatives’ Bulgaria Caucus, during her visit to New York for the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, the ministry said on September 21.

The talks focused on the strategic partnership between Bulgaria and the United States, security and defence co-operation, and opportunities for more active political and economic dialogue.

PHOTOS: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Minister Petrova stressed the importance of sustained support in Congress for the development of bilateral relations and thanked Congressman Wilson for his long-standing commitment to Bulgaria.

“Bulgaria and the United States are allies and strategic partners. Our task is to turn this partnership into concrete results for the security, economies and resilience of both countries,” Minister Petrova said.

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