Foreign Minister Met With Long-Standing Co-Chair of Congressional Bulgaria Caucus in the U.S. House of Representatives

Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova met US Congressman Joe Wilson, founder and long-standing co-chair of the House of Representatives’ Bulgaria Caucus, during her visit to New York for the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, the ministry said on September 21.

The talks focused on the strategic partnership between Bulgaria and the United States, security and defence co-operation, and opportunities for more active political and economic dialogue.

PHOTOS: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Minister Petrova stressed the importance of sustained support in Congress for the development of bilateral relations and thanked Congressman Wilson for his long-standing commitment to Bulgaria.