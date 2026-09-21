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ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

President Iotova Is Traveling to New York for 81st UN General Assembly Session

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Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
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During her visit, she will participate in high-level meetings

президентът илияна йотова заминава йорк вата сесия общото събрание оон
Снимка: БТА

President Iliana Iotova is travelling to New York today, September 21, where she will represent Bulgaria at the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

During her visit, she will take part in high-level meetings focused on international law, peace and restoring trust between states. From the rostrum of the UN General Assembly, the Bulgarian head of state will deliver a speech setting out Bulgaria’s positions on current international issues.

Iotova will also participate in discussions on protecting children’s rights in the age of artificial intelligence and promoting women’s leadership. Bilateral meetings are scheduled with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, heads of state and government, as well as a meeting with representatives of the Bulgarian community in the United States.

Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova is also part of the official Bulgarian delegation.

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