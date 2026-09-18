Bulgarian Ambassador to UAE Urgently Recalled to Sofia

The Minister of Foreign Affairs has urgently summoned the Bulgarian ambassador to the United Arab Emirates.

Under the established procedure, heads of diplomatic missions are relieved of their duties by decree of the President of the Republic of Bulgaria, upon a proposal by the Council of Ministers. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will take the necessary steps to submit the matter to the Council of Ministers for consideration.

Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova has also ordered an inspection of the activities of the Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in the United Arab Emirates.