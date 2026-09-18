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Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgarian Ambassador to UAE Urgently Recalled to Sofia

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Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
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мвнр привика посланика украйна олеся илашчук заради нахлуването дрон

The Minister of Foreign Affairs has urgently summoned the Bulgarian ambassador to the United Arab Emirates.

Under the established procedure, heads of diplomatic missions are relieved of their duties by decree of the President of the Republic of Bulgaria, upon a proposal by the Council of Ministers. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will take the necessary steps to submit the matter to the Council of Ministers for consideration.

Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova has also ordered an inspection of the activities of the Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in the United Arab Emirates.

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