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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

MRF Leader Peevski: What Else Can I Do With Demerdzhiev but Put Him on a Spaceship and Take Him to Mars

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Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
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делян пеевски демерджиев освен кача един космически кораб закарам марс
Снимка: BTA

Movement for Rights and Freedoms Chairman, Delyan Peevski, commented on the sidelines of Parliament on the claims made by Minister of Interior, Ivan Demerdzhiev, that his flights had been paid for with funds diverted through “piggy bank” companies.

Delyan Peevski, MRF chairman: “What else can I do with Demerdzhiev but put him on a spaceship and take him to Mars – with a ticket not costing €5 million, but €50 million. Everything they said today is made up. Another episode of ‘Demerdzhiev Pictures’ – made-up stories, made-up stories, made-up stories. I will report everything Ivan Demerdzhiev has accused me of to the Prosecutor’s office today.”

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