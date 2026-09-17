PM Radev Described the European Commission's Decision to Hold the Summit on Transport Connectivity in Bulgaria as a Sign of Trust

The Connectivity Summit that Bulgaria will host is a sign of trust in the government, Prime Minister Rumen Radev said at the beginning of the government meeting on September 17.

On Wednesday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced an initiative for intercontinental connectivity and named Bulgaria as the host of the future summit, which will mark the beginning of the implementation of the initiative, Radev said.

Speaking to cabinet ministers on September 17, Prime Minister Radev did not spare the opposition from criticism.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister: “Certain circles in our country keep trying to suggest that our government's foreign policy will leave Bulgaria on the periphery of Europe, without political weight and without allies. Yesterday we saw the opposite. Bulgaria is neither on the periphery nor in isolation. "On the contrary, Bulgaria is at the centre of the political discussion on Europe's economic prospects and resilience."

He stressed that Bulgaria's role would not be that of an observer, but of a country generating solutions of strategic value for Europe's future, and a country whose initiatives receive support. That is why, Radev said, it was no coincidence that Bulgaria was among the few countries explicitly mentioned in the European Commission President's report.

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The summit on connectivity between Europe, Central Asia and the Middle East, which will unlock significant funding, is not merely recognition of Bulgaria's geographical position, but an expression of confidence in the government's political will and initiative, he said.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister: “Our geography has been the same since Bulgaria joined the European Union. This is in fact an expression of trust in our government for the political will and initiative that at the same time contribute to greater effectiveness of European policies while also enhancing Bulgaria's role as an important regional factor.”

The Prime Minister thanked the ministers of foreign affairs and transport for their work over the past few months. He recalled that, following the priorities for strategic national infrastructure presented to the construction sector on Tuesday, intensive work was under way with the European Commission. The aim is to give these projects a different status and make them an integral and indispensable part of the European connectivity map.