PM Rumen Radev: We Have Removed the Oligarchy from Political Power

Changing the economic model, dismantling the oligarchy, and co-operation in energy and high techn sectors. These are the goals Prime Minister Rumen Radev outlined to the American Chamber of Commerce. The government presented its priorities to US business representatives at the traditional business breakfast.

Addressing business representatives and stressing that the United States is a key partner, the prime minister said the government programme had two main pillars – dismantling the oligarchic model and fighting corruption, as well as accelerating economic development. He said the oligarchy had been removed from power and that the government was now working to cut off its access to public funds.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister: “What we are working on at the moment is to remove the access of this oligarchy, which has become deeply entrenched in all institutions, to public resources. I can say that we are already doing this very successfully. We are stopping compromised public procurement procedures, pursuing others, carrying out audits, and what we are putting into next year’s budget is aimed at genuinely restricting any such access.”

The prime minister told business representatives that the government would “deal in the most brutal way” with any attempt to corrupt or undermine Bulgarian and foreign businesses operating in Bulgaria. Rumen Radev also expects a breakthrough in new areas of economic co-operation, particularly in high technology.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister: “I think it is now time for American investment to come to Bulgaria in the fields of artificial intelligence factories, high-capacity data centres, robotics, mechatronics and semiconductors. We are ready to transport American liquefied gas in much larger quantities to Central and Eastern Europe, particularly against the backdrop of the ban on Russian pipeline and liquefied natural gas that will take effect after 2027.”

The president of the American Chamber of Commerce noted that a stable government with a majority in parliament is a very strong signal to citizens, investors and the international community.

Tommy Ver Elst, President of the American Chamber of Commerce: “We are meeting at a very important moment for Bulgaria. The world is changing extremely quickly. We are part of the EU and part of NATO. A stable government with a majority in Parliament is a very strong signal to citizens, investors and the international community. The United States remains one of Bulgaria’s most important economic partners.”

Photos: BTA

Trade between the two countries has increased by 40% over the past year.