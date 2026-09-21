Initiative Committee Backing Iotova and Valchev Registers with CEC for Presidential Election

Registration for the presidential election is entering its final stage.

So far, 17 presidential tickets have entered the race, while the deadline for registration is tomorrow, 22 September.

Today, September 21, the Initiative Committee backing Iliana Iotova and Kiril Valchev for president and vice-president will submit its registration documents to the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The Initiative Committee supporting Iotova submitted a list containing more than 9,000 signatures.

At the same time, the Initiative Committee supporting Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev will submit its registration documents.

The presidential ticket of Vazrazhdane party is expected to be announced tomorrow.

Photos: BTA