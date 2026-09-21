Initiative Committee Backing Iotova and Valchev Registers with CEC for Presidential Election

The "Vazrazhdane" party's presidential ticket is expected to be announced tomorrow
Registration for the presidential election is entering its final stage.
So far, 17 presidential tickets have entered the race, while the deadline for registration is tomorrow, 22 September.
Today, September 21, the Initiative Committee backing Iliana Iotova and Kiril Valchev for president and vice-president will submit its registration documents to the Central Election Commission (CEC).
The Initiative Committee supporting Iotova submitted a list containing more than 9,000 signatures.
At the same time, the Initiative Committee supporting Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev will submit its registration documents.
The presidential ticket of Vazrazhdane party is expected to be announced tomorrow.
Photos: BTA
Kiril Valchev, Candidate for Vice President: “As tomorrow is Independence Day, I would like to send a message to all the candidates, one that is set out in the Independence Manifesto – that the Bulgarian people and their head of state share the same thoughts and the same desire. And in response to your question about what Mrs Iotova and I will be guided by, let me point to three more things mentioned in the manifesto. First, that the Bulgarian people are always peace-loving. Second, that the Bulgarian people are part of the family of civilised nations. And third, that the Bulgarian people yearn for cultural and economic progress.”