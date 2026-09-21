Central Election Commission Receives Registration Documents for 24 Presidential Tickets

As at 5:00 p.m. today, September 21, the Central Election Commission (CEC) had received registration documents for 24 candidate slates to participate in the presidential and vice-presidential elections, the CEC announced on its official Facebook page.
By 5pm today, September 21, the Central Election Commission (CEC) had received registration documents for 24 presidential tickets to take part in the elections for President and vice President, the CEC said on its official Facebook page.
The presidential tickets are:
- Lachezar Asparuhov Avramov – candidate for president, and Ivaylo Drazhev Atanasov – candidate for vice-president
- Venislav Atanasov Angelov – candidate for president, and Atanas Ivanov Stefanov – candidate for vice-president
- Nako Raynov Stefanov – candidate for president, and Nina Petkova Lambova – candidate for vice-president
- Kamen Zahariev Taskov – candidate for president, and Galya Dimitrova Ivanova – candidate for vice-president
- Boris Kirilov Anzov – candidate for president, and Branimir Michev Michev – candidate for vice-president
- Radostin Petev Vasilev – candidate for president, and Krasimir Tsvetkov Manov – candidate for vice-president
- Metodi Veselinov Buchvarov – candidate for president, and Lenin Velinov Stanoev – candidate for vice-president
- Aleksandar Trifonov Tomov – candidate for president, and Sergei Petkov Indzhov – candidate for vice-president
- Volen Nikolov Siderov – candidate for president, and Slavcho Georgiev Velkov – candidate for vice-president
- Ivelin Lyudmilov Mihaylov – candidate for president, and Yuliana Mladenova Mateeva – candidate for vice-president
- Maria Petrova Koleva – candidate for president, and Valeri Yordanov Velkovski – candidate for vice-president
- Boyan Boyanov Stankov Rasate – candidate for president, and Yordan Stoyanov Manasiev – candidate for vice-president
- Velichka Nedelchova Georgieva – candidate for president, and Rosen Ignatov Ivanov – candidate for vice-president
- Iskra Yordanova Nedeva – candidate for president, and Stoyan Rumenov Georgiev – candidate for vice-president
- Ivanka Velikova Tsvetanova-Petkova – candidate for president, and Panayot Aleksandrov Kyuchukov – candidate for vice-president
- Nikolay Nankov Nenchev – candidate for president, and Tsveta Kirilova Kirilova – candidate for vice-president
- Ivo Ivanov Lulchev – candidate for president, and Stefan Dimitrov Popov – candidate for vice-president
- Plamen Panayotov Paskov – candidate for president, and Svetozar Stoyanov Saev – candidate for vice-president
- Yordan Ivanov Maldzhanski – candidate for president, and Valentin Asenov Hristov – candidate for vice-president
- Iliiana Malinova Iotova – candidate for president, and Kiril Aleksandrov Valchev – candidate for vice-president
- Andrey Atanasov Gyurov – candidate for president, and Georgi Dimitrov Kandev – candidate for vice-president
- Ivaylo Petrov Simeonov – candidate for president, and Kosyo Hristov Stoychev – candidate for vice-president
- Yavor Borislavov Genov – candidate for president, and Maksim Genov Velkov – candidate for vice-president
- Georgi Nikolov Dimov – candidate for president, and Dimitar Atanasov Shivikov – candidate for vice-president
According to the timetable adopted by the CEC, 22 September is the deadline for parties, coalitions and initiative committees to submit proposals to the CEC for the registration of presidential and vice-presidential candidates.