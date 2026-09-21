Central Election Commission Receives Registration Documents for 24 Presidential Tickets

As at 5:00 p.m. today, September 21, the Central Election Commission (CEC) had received registration documents for 24 candidate slates to participate in the presidential and vice-presidential elections, the CEC announced on its official Facebook page.

By 5pm today, September 21, the Central Election Commission (CEC) had received registration documents for 24 presidential tickets to take part in the elections for President and vice President, the CEC said on its official Facebook page.

The presidential tickets are:

Lachezar Asparuhov Avramov – candidate for president, and Ivaylo Drazhev Atanasov – candidate for vice-president Venislav Atanasov Angelov – candidate for president, and Atanas Ivanov Stefanov – candidate for vice-president Nako Raynov Stefanov – candidate for president, and Nina Petkova Lambova – candidate for vice-president Kamen Zahariev Taskov – candidate for president, and Galya Dimitrova Ivanova – candidate for vice-president Boris Kirilov Anzov – candidate for president, and Branimir Michev Michev – candidate for vice-president Radostin Petev Vasilev – candidate for president, and Krasimir Tsvetkov Manov – candidate for vice-president Metodi Veselinov Buchvarov – candidate for president, and Lenin Velinov Stanoev – candidate for vice-president Aleksandar Trifonov Tomov – candidate for president, and Sergei Petkov Indzhov – candidate for vice-president Volen Nikolov Siderov – candidate for president, and Slavcho Georgiev Velkov – candidate for vice-president Ivelin Lyudmilov Mihaylov – candidate for president, and Yuliana Mladenova Mateeva – candidate for vice-president Maria Petrova Koleva – candidate for president, and Valeri Yordanov Velkovski – candidate for vice-president Boyan Boyanov Stankov Rasate – candidate for president, and Yordan Stoyanov Manasiev – candidate for vice-president Velichka Nedelchova Georgieva – candidate for president, and Rosen Ignatov Ivanov – candidate for vice-president Iskra Yordanova Nedeva – candidate for president, and Stoyan Rumenov Georgiev – candidate for vice-president Ivanka Velikova Tsvetanova-Petkova – candidate for president, and Panayot Aleksandrov Kyuchukov – candidate for vice-president Nikolay Nankov Nenchev – candidate for president, and Tsveta Kirilova Kirilova – candidate for vice-president Ivo Ivanov Lulchev – candidate for president, and Stefan Dimitrov Popov – candidate for vice-president Plamen Panayotov Paskov – candidate for president, and Svetozar Stoyanov Saev – candidate for vice-president Yordan Ivanov Maldzhanski – candidate for president, and Valentin Asenov Hristov – candidate for vice-president Iliiana Malinova Iotova – candidate for president, and Kiril Aleksandrov Valchev – candidate for vice-president Andrey Atanasov Gyurov – candidate for president, and Georgi Dimitrov Kandev – candidate for vice-president Ivaylo Petrov Simeonov – candidate for president, and Kosyo Hristov Stoychev – candidate for vice-president Yavor Borislavov Genov – candidate for president, and Maksim Genov Velkov – candidate for vice-president Georgi Nikolov Dimov – candidate for president, and Dimitar Atanasov Shivikov – candidate for vice-president

According to the timetable adopted by the CEC, 22 September is the deadline for parties, coalitions and initiative committees to submit proposals to the CEC for the registration of presidential and vice-presidential candidates.