Head of State Iliana Iotova Spoke with the President of the World Jewish Congress

During her visit to New York to attend the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, President Iliiana Iotova met with Ronald Lauder, President of the World Jewish Congress, the President’s press office said on September 23. Lauder described Bulgaria as a special place for the Jewish community and an example of tolerance. In turn, the President recalled that Bulgaria was the only country to save its Jewish population during the Second World War.

Iliiana Iotova presented the President of the World Jewish Congress with the idea of establishing a Museum of Tolerance in Bulgaria.

“At its heart will be the rescue of Bulgarian Jews. The museum will be a living, interactive memorial to the Bulgarian Righteous Among the Nations,” the President said, stressing that children should know this history.

The meeting highlighted the importance of education in combating anti-Semitic attitudes and manifestations today. Iliiana Iotova described the trend of rewriting historical facts and denying the Holocaust as dangerous.