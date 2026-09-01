Former Caretaker PM Andrey Gurov and Former MoI Chief Secretary Georgi Kandev Enter Presidential Race

Former caretaker Prime Minister, Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev, who served as Chief Secretary of the Ministery of Interior during his caretaker government, have officially entered the presidential race. The two say they are running for a country that people can be proud of. They announced their candidacies for President and Vice-President on September 1.

For months, there had been speculation about whether Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev would run in the race for President this October. The answer is now clear. Exactly 54 days before the election, in front of the History Museum in their hometown of Gotse Delchev, the two announced that they would stand side by side, motivated by their love for their country and their determination to give Bulgaria an even more modern outlook and ensure that people's voices are heard.

Other candidates for the presidency include incumbent President Iliana Iotova, MECH (Morality, Unity, Honour) party leader Radostin Vassilev and former Agriculture Minister Ivan Hristanov.

From Gotse Delchev – the birthplace of both Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev – the two announced that they were entering the race for President and Vice-President of Bulgaria.

Andrey Gyurov, presidential candidate: “You want

to know if I’ll run for president. Yes, I will, and I’ll do it together with Kandev. No one sent us here, and we owe nothing to anyone. That’s why we can speak the truth to both those in power and the opposition. We are not armchair politicians, but hardworking Bulgarian citizens, and we have proven ourselves.”

The former Chief Secretary of the Ministry of the Interior explained why he had decided to enter the race.

Georgi Kandev, vice-presidential candidate: “I chose to stand alongside Gyurov because I saw that he is a fair person, someone who is not afraid to make mistakes but is quick to correct them. I can contribute with my knowledge and everything I can do in the field of security. Power should not be concentrated in the hands of one person. There should be one law, and it should be obeyed by everyone.”

The two have been nominated by an Initiative Committee.

Vasilena Kiara Dimitrova, a member of the Initiative Committee:“Every one of us has the power to choose and to change those in power. I have one request for Gyurov and Kandev: continue listening to people – to the young and to the older generations.”

The Gyurov–Kandev presidential ticket has received preliminary expressions of support from We Continue the Change (PP) and Democratic Bulgaria (DB). In the coming days, the national councils of the two parties will make a final decision on whether to back them.