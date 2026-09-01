President Iliana Iotova to represent Bulgaria at 81st UN General Assembly session

On the eve of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, President Iliana Iotova, who will represent Bulgaria at the high-level forum, held talks with the country’s youth delegates to the organisation, Vyara Trifonova and Viktor Tsvetanov.

The main focus of the discussion was peace and security as key priorities in today’s world, as well as the importance of international organisations in achieving them. Iotova highlighted the EU’s lack of an active role in resolving the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, which also affects the Union itself.