БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо Евровизия бнт деца
ENG
 
2
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес Новини от миналото БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес Новини от миналото БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Съдът остави в ареста 25-годишния украинец, обвинен в...
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
Саботажи в Германия: Атаките носят белезите на държавно...
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

President Iliana Iotova to represent Bulgaria at 81st UN General Assembly session

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
EN
Запази

The Head of State spoke with the youth delegates, who represent the country in the organisation

президентът илияна йотова представи българия вата сесия общото събрание оон
Снимка: Presidency of the Republic of Bugaria

On the eve of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, President Iliana Iotova, who will represent Bulgaria at the high-level forum, held talks with the country’s youth delegates to the organisation, Vyara Trifonova and Viktor Tsvetanov.

The main focus of the discussion was peace and security as key priorities in today’s world, as well as the importance of international organisations in achieving them. Iotova highlighted the EU’s lack of an active role in resolving the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, which also affects the Union itself.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Гледайте по БНТ 3 двубоите на България от световното първенство по Сока 6
1
Гледайте по БНТ 3 двубоите на България от световното първенство по...
Ново ръководство и рестартиране на проекта за Национална детска болница
2
Ново ръководство и рестартиране на проекта за Национална детска...
Проф. Кантарджиев: Антраксът се лекува лесно, ако бъде разпознат навреме
3
Проф. Кантарджиев: Антраксът се лекува лесно, ако бъде разпознат...
САЩ обявиха, че са приключили с ударите по ирански военни цел
4
САЩ обявиха, че са приключили с ударите по ирански военни цел
Правителството намалява 4 пъти продуктовите такси за електрическа и електронна техника
5
Правителството намалява 4 пъти продуктовите такси за електрическа и...
Божидар Саръбоюков ще участва във финала на Диамантената лига в Брюксел
6
Божидар Саръбоюков ще участва във финала на Диамантената лига в...

Най-четени

НОИ: 810 000 души в България получават пенсия до минималната
1
НОИ: 810 000 души в България получават пенсия до минималната
На 63-годишна възраст ни напусна актрисата Юлиана Караньотова
2
На 63-годишна възраст ни напусна актрисата Юлиана Караньотова
Чужденец е убил млада жена в апартамент в столичния квартал "Бъкстон"
3
Чужденец е убил млада жена в апартамент в столичния квартал...
Трагедията със загиналото момче в Созопол: Бащата е влязъл в бурно море с трите си деца
4
Трагедията със загиналото момче в Созопол: Бащата е влязъл в бурно...
Времето през септември: Най-високите температури ще са между 31° и 36°, а най-ниските – между 5° и 10°
5
Времето през септември: Най-високите температури ще са между...
Добра новина за учениците: На 15 септември няма да вали
6
Добра новина за учениците: На 15 септември няма да вали

More from: Politics

Government Cuts Product Fees for Electrical and Electronic Equipment Fourfold
Government Cuts Product Fees for Electrical and Electronic Equipment Fourfold
Medzhidiev: Bulgarian Medical Association and National Health Insurance Fund Agreed On 10% Increase in Prices of Clinical Pathways From September 1 Medzhidiev: Bulgarian Medical Association and National Health Insurance Fund Agreed On 10% Increase in Prices of Clinical Pathways From September 1
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
Prime Minister Rumen Radev Will Meet with European Council President Antonio Costa Prime Minister Rumen Radev Will Meet with European Council President Antonio Costa
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
Political Reactions to Andrey Gurov and Georgi Kandev's Candidacy For Bulgaria's President and Vice-President Political Reactions to Andrey Gurov and Georgi Kandev's Candidacy For Bulgaria's President and Vice-President
Чете се за: 05:10 мин.
Former Caretaker PM Andrey Gurov and Former MoI Chief Secretary Georgi Kandev Enter Presidential Race Former Caretaker PM Andrey Gurov and Former MoI Chief Secretary Georgi Kandev Enter Presidential Race
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
PM Radev Commends BNT Reporter Ivo Nikodimov for His Active Work on the Case involving Iva Mihaylova from North Macedonia PM Radev Commends BNT Reporter Ivo Nikodimov for His Active Work on the Case involving Iva Mihaylova from North Macedonia
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.

Водещи новини

Саботажи в Германия: Атаките носят белезите на държавно спонсориран тероризъм, заяви Кая Калас
Саботажи в Германия: Атаките носят белезите на държавно спонсориран...
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
По света
БАБХ иззе над половин тон млечни продукти без документи на ГКПП „Капитан Андреево“ БАБХ иззе над половин тон млечни продукти без документи на ГКПП „Капитан Андреево“
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
У нас
Съдът остави в ареста 25-годишния украинец, обвинен в убийството на 18-годишна японка в София Съдът остави в ареста 25-годишния украинец, обвинен в убийството на 18-годишна японка в София
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
У нас
Столична община запорира сметките и автомобилите на автокъща в Борисовата градина и запечатва обекта Столична община запорира сметките и автомобилите на автокъща в Борисовата градина и запечатва обекта
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
У нас
Меджидиев: НЗОК и БЛС договориха 10% ръст на цените на клиничните...
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
Политика
Политически реакции у нас след като Германия обвини Русия за...
Чете се за: 04:20 мин.
У нас
Критично ниското ниво на река Дунав при Калафат блокира речния трафик
Чете се за: 04:55 мин.
У нас
Лисици нахлуват в дворовете на къщи в Родопската яка
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ