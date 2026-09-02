Medzhidiev: Bulgarian Medical Association and National Health Insurance Fund Agreed On 10% Increase in Prices of Clinical Pathways From September 1

The Bulgarian Medical Association (BMA) and the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) have agreed on a 10% increase in the prices of clinical pathways from 1 September, as well as an increase of nearly 5% in funding for GPs and diagnostic tests from 1 January.
The acting head of the NHIF, Assen Medzhidiev, announced this on September 2. He said the agreed parameters would now be signed with the Medical Association.
Medzhidiev has also proposed a mechanism for valuing doctors’ work within clinical pathways.
Dr Assen Medzhidiev, acting head of the NHIF: “A percentage should be set for this in each clinical pathway, as a percentage of the value of the clinical pathway. For example, if a pathway is worth €1,500, 20% should go to medical staff. Of that 20%, taking it as the full 100%, 60% should go to doctors, 30% to nurses and 10% to healthcare assistants. Within the 60% allocated to doctors, the Fund should allow young doctors and specialist trainees to participate in these clinical pathways.”