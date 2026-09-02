Medzhidiev: Bulgarian Medical Association and National Health Insurance Fund Agreed On 10% Increase in Prices of Clinical Pathways From September 1

The Bulgarian Medical Association (BMA) and the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) have agreed on a 10% increase in the prices of clinical pathways from 1 September, as well as an increase of nearly 5% in funding for GPs and diagnostic tests from 1 January.

The acting head of the NHIF, Assen Medzhidiev, announced this on September 2. He said the agreed parameters would now be signed with the Medical Association.

Medzhidiev has also proposed a mechanism for valuing doctors’ work within clinical pathways.