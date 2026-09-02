Registration of Political Parties and Coalitions for the Presidential Election Begins

From today, September 2, the Central Election Commission (CEC) is accepting documents for the registration of parties and coalitions to take part in the presidential election on 25 October.

The Vazrazhdane party announced that it would register for the election today.

The deadline for submitting the documents is 5pm on 9 September. Initiative committees will be able to register for the election from 7 to 14 September.

Parties, coalitions and initiative committees that are registered for the election will have until 22 September to submit their presidential and vice-presidential candidates to the CEC for registration.

The following day, 23 September, the CEC will hold a draw to determine the order in which the candidates appear on the ballot