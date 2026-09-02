Minister Petrova: Regional Coordination Needed in Situations Related to Low Water Levels of the Danube

Regional coordination is needed in situations related to low water levels on the Danube, Energy Minister Iva Petrova said on September 2.

Speaking about the critically low level of the Danube, which has led to reduced output at nuclear power plants in the region, including Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant, she said during a meeting of the relevant parliamentary committee that countries in the region had initially begun taking measures individually.

According to her, the region’s coordination mechanism needs to be further developed. Forecasts suggest that we will increasingly face such critical situations, she said.

Iva Petrova explained that in recent months Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant had gained experience in operating under similar conditions.

“We most recently discussed with the plant’s team that they managed to cope, saw what could happen and have now gained practical experience in operating under such extremely low Danube water levels,” the minister said.

Petrova added that the Danube’s water level is currently similar to what it was a month ago, and this is something the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant team is familiar with.

“The situation is being monitored around the clock, the facilities are being maintained and we believe that from this point onwards things will stabilise and we will not face any more critical situations,” the energy minister told MPs.

According to the latest official data, the hydrological situation along the Bulgarian section of the Danube remains difficult. Water levels have risen at the gauging stations near Silistra by six centimetres, Ruse by four centimetres, Svishtov by two centimetres and Nikopol by one centimetre. Levels have fallen by three centimetres at Novo Selo and Lom, and by one centimetre at Vidin and Oryahovo.