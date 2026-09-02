Political Reactions in Bulgaria after Germany Accused Russia over Leipzig Airport Incident

After Germany accused Russia of the drone attack on Leipzig airport in early August, the opposition in the Bulgarian parliament reacted strongly against the ruling party.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement saying that Bulgaria stands in solidarity with Germany following the hybrid attacks in Leipzig.

Bulgaria stands in solidarity with Germany following the hybrid attack in Leipzig. Hybrid attacks against our partners and allies are unacceptable. Bulgaria will continue to support strong and coordinated efforts to counter hybrid threats and safeguard our shared security.

GERB-UDF and Democratic Bulgaria called on President Iotova to convene the Consultative Council for National Security (CCNS), accusing the government of remaining silent and failing to name Russia as responsible for the attack.

A statement from the ruling coalition is also expected.

Georgi Georgiev, GERB-UDF: “The reason for this briefing is also the statement by Germany’s foreign and interior ministers, who revealed the truth about the attacks at Leipzig airport – that the explosives-laden drone was part of a Russian sabotage attempt. This is an attack against our biggest economic and political ally. There have been comments from the NATO Secretary General and Ursula. Bulgaria is silent about the fact that Russia is behind this and several other attacks. What needs to happen for Bulgaria to show solidarity? What is happening with our country’s security if Russia is capable of reaching even Germany?” Hristo Gadzhev, GERB-UDF: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement saying that hybrid attacks should not occur, but it does not say who is behind these hybrid attacks. Neither the president, nor the prime minister, nor the foreign minister has made a statement. Over the past 15 days, this has not been an isolated case – Poland, Italy, Germany. The president should convene the CCNS and it should become clear what information the security services have.” Ivaylo Mirchev, DB: “All countries, all our allies, have expressed solidarity and mentioned Russia, which by now is not even at war with Europe in the hybrid sense. The only country that does not mention Russia is Bulgaria. There is no position from the Foreign Ministry, just one post on Twitter saying – let’s give it a go, we stand in solidarity with our partner Germany, and that’s it. Russia is not mentioned anywhere, as if nothing like this has happened. While Russia is attempting to carry out an attack in Germany, Bulgaria is trying to get the sports minister from Russia removed from the sanctions list. The latest CCNS meeting was about vapes. Mrs Iotova has already been president for eight months. We want a CCNS meeting, a clear position from the government and an end to this kowtowing to Russia and Putin.” Atanas Atanasov, DB: “We are an unreliable country when it comes to coordination between the special services of EU and NATO member states.” - Germany has directly accused Russia over the Leipzig case, and the opposition is now calling for the Consultative Council for National Security to be convened? Petar Petrov, “Vazrazhdane”: “The only thing I will comment on is that the elections on 6 September in this German state are a turning point in German politics. They will be won by our partner in the European Parliament, Alternative for Germany, and from there they will move towards victory in the Bundestag elections and, accordingly, towards changes in Bulgaria’s government.”

***

The incidents at Leipzig began on August 4, when a drone carrying an explosive device was found near a Ukrainian cargo aircraft parked at the airport. An explosion did not occur, likely due to a faulty detonator. A drone was discovered near the same airport 10 days later.