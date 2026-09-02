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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Bulgaria Stands in Solidarity with Germany Following the Hybrid Attacks in Leipzig

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Bulgaria stands in solidarity with Germany following the hybrid attacks in Leipzig. This was stated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a post on the social media platform X.

“Hybrid attacks against our partners and allies are unacceptable,” the ministry added.

Bulgaria will continue to support strong and coordinated efforts to counter hybrid threats and safeguard our shared security, the ministry also said.

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