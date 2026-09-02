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Sofia's Airport Now Has a New, State-of-the-Art System for Checking In and Luggage Handling

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Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
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столичното летище вече разполага нова модерна система регистриране обработка багаж
Снимка: SOF Connect

Vasil Levski Airport now has a new high-tech check-in and baggage handling system. It is part of the airport’s modernisation and will increase its baggage handling capacity eightfold – from 400 to 3,200 bags per hour.

The system has 52 new check-in desks, six carousels and a line for oversized baggage. The security system has also been upgraded, with the capability to detect explosives.

Photos: SOF Connect, Vasil Levski Airport – Sofia

The airport’s aim is for Terminal 2 and the future Terminal 3 to operate as a single system with shared infrastructure.

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