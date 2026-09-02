Large Fire Destroyed a Restaurant on Kavatsi Beach near Sozopol (VIDEO)

A large fire destroyed a beach restaurant at Kavatsi Beach near Sozopol. The fire started in the kitchen and within minutes engulfed the entire wooden structure.

The fire was reported at around 12.30pm today, September 2, just minutes before the restaurant was due to open. Staff at the restaurant and nearby establishments initially began tackling the flames. Two fire crews also arrived to help.

No one was injured, but access to the area was restricted by police because of the heavy smoke. The road to the beach was also closed to allow the fire engines to draw water from a nearby hydrant.

Stefan Dobrev, an employee at a nearby restaurant: “I went over as quickly as I could. I gathered as many fire extinguishers as we had. I plucked up the courage and went inside the restaurant. I started shouting to see if there was anyone inside. There was no one, so I started throwing tables and chairs outside to save as much of the property as I could. But the fire really took hold. It was unbearable – even my flip-flops caught fire.” Milen, the restaurant owner: “It caught fire, and that was it. In a minute. It’s made of wood. Everything happens in seconds. It just started burning. We don’t know what caused it – whether it was grease, I have no idea.” Senior Inspector Yordan Dringov, head of the fire service in Sozopol: “We have a fire that started in the kitchen of the restaurant. The people left immediately when the fire broke out. We have, I repeat, no fatalities or injuries as a result of the fire.”