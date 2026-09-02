Varna Court to Rule on Electricity and Water Cut-Offs in “Baba Alino”

A case has been filed at the Administrative Court in Varna following a request by “Forest Club Varna”. The owner of the buildings in the Baba Alino area is asking the court to immediately suspend the orders to cut off electricity and water supplies to the buildings. The company has filed a negative declaratory action, through which “Forest Club Varna” is asking the court to formally declare that the municipality has no right to enforce the order by cutting off electricity and water.

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The investor’s main argument is that the situation on the ground has changed – the company claims that construction has now been fully completed, people are living in the buildings and it is not possible to “stop construction” that has already been completed. “Forest Club Varna” considers cutting off electricity and water to completed buildings where people are living to be unlawful and is asking the court to stop it. This marks a change in approach, as in its previous claims the company argued that the administration had taken “unlawful actions”. The court, however, rejected those claims on the grounds that the municipality had issued an official order.

Alongside its current request to stop the measures, “Forest Club Varna” is also asking the court to immediately suspend the effect of the municipal order so that electricity distributor ERP Sever can restore the power supply while the negative declaratory action is being considered. Under the law, the judges must rule on the request for the immediate restoration of electricity within a week, while the recommended timeframe for the negative declaratory action is one month.

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In a post on Facebook on September 1, Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev announced that he had signed three new orders for the removal of illegal construction in the Baba Alino area. This brings the total to 19, with another four expected to be ready within days. Once the water and electricity utilities complete their inspections into the illegal connections supplying the sites with electricity and water, physical access to them will also be restricted.

Stickers will be placed on the entrance doors of buildings that have already been completed, while the foundations of unfinished structures will be cordoned off with tape, as required by law, Kotsev also wrote. He added that the law allows owners who have been misled to seek justice from the investor who deceived them.