Restrictions on Heavy Goods Vehilces on Motorways in Bulgaria During the Holiday Weekend around September 6

During the long weekend for Unification Day on 6 September, traffic of heavy goods vehicles weighing more than 12 tonnes will be temporarily restricted on the busiest road routes – the Trakia, Hemus and Struma motorways, as well as the section of first-class road I-1 in Blagoevgrad District.

The aim is to facilitate travel when large numbers of people take to the roads during the extended holiday weekend, improve road safety and reduce the risk of accidents caused by dangerous overtaking and queues of heavy goods vehicles amid increased traffic.

On Friday, 4 September, from 3pm to 8pm, traffic of heavy goods vehicles leaving Sofia will be restricted. Vehicles weighing more than 12 tonnes travelling towards the capital will be allowed to travel without restrictions.

On Saturday, 5 September, from 9am to 2pm, traffic of vehicles weighing more than 12 tonnes leaving Sofia will be restricted.

On Monday, 7 September, from noon to 8pm, traffic of heavy goods vehicles weighing more than 12 tonnes travelling towards Sofia will be restricted. Vehicles leaving the capital will be allowed to travel without restrictions.

On the Hemus motorway, in the section from Sofia (km 0) to the junction with the roundabout connecting to first-class road I-4 (km 87), on the Struma motorway and on first-class road I-1 between the Simitli interchange (km 376) and the Kresna interchange on the Struma motorway (km 402), the restriction does not apply to vehicles weighing more than 12 tonnes that provide public passenger transport, or to vehicles carrying dangerous goods, live animals, perishable food products and temperature-controlled cargo, as well as specialised animal by-product collection vehicles.

On the Trakia motorway, the driving restriction does not apply to vehicles weighing more than 12 tonnes that provide public passenger transport. In the direction of Sofia, the ban does not apply to vehicles carrying dangerous goods (ADR) between the Ihtiman interchange (km 34) and the Vakarel interchange (km 23).

Reversible traffic will be introduced on another section expected to see heavy traffic – first-class road I-1 in the Simitli area. This is intended to improve road safety for those travelling to Bansko and the other tourist resorts in the area. On 4 and 5 September, two lanes will be available towards Kulata, while traffic towards Sofia will use one lane. On 7 September, two lanes will be provided for vehicles travelling towards Sofia and one towards Kulata.

Drivers can use an interactive traffic map on the websites of the Road Infrastructure Agency and the National Toll Administration, showing in real time the number of vehicles that have passed through over the previous 15 minutes and the previous hour. The map also provides a detailed picture of traffic levels on the national road network. In addition to individual points, traffic can be monitored along entire road sections by selecting a specific road. This allows drivers to see where traffic is heavier and how congested individual sections are.

The Road Infrastructure Agency urges motorists to exercise caution, observe traffic rules and speed limits, and avoid risky overtaking manoeuvres that could endanger other road users. Motorists are also urged not to use emergency lanes on motorways to move more quickly in heavy traffic. This obstructs vehicles operating under special traffic regulations from getting through in the event of an accident.