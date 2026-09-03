Shipka Monument to Freedom Closes to Visitors for Major Restoration

The Monument to Freedom on Shipka Peak is closing to visitors due to a major restoration project. Conservation and restoration work on the monument begins today and will be carried out over three construction seasons due to the harsh weather conditions in the area. The projected completion time is 642 calendar days. If the work proceeds as planned, the restoration should be completed by the end of August 2029.

Dr Chavdar Angelov, Director of the Shipka-Buzludzha National Park-Museum: “Today is the long-awaited day. From today, the deadlines for carrying out the contracts signed for the conservation and restoration project at the Freedom Monument begin to run. This must be completed within 642 calendar days, spread over three construction seasons.”

The main part of the renovation will focus on the monument’s façades. The grouting between the individual façade blocks will be completely renewed. Heavily deteriorated stone blocks will also be replaced, while the lead flashings will be restored.

A complete renovation is also planned for the staircase leading to the northern entrance, which is the monument’s official entrance. The two doors – to the ossuary and the northern entrance – will also be restored. Major works are planned inside the monument as well.

All insulation compounds and materials that have been additionally applied over the years will be removed from the interior spaces. The aim is to expose the original stonework.

Dr. Chavdar Angelov, director of the “Shipka-Buzludzha” National Park-Museum: “The task is to remove, without exception, all insulation mixtures and any additional materials applied over the years in order to expose the original stonework, which will shape the interior space of the monument and, of course, allow the walls to ‘breathe’, so to speak, so that the moisture accumulated over the years can gradually be removed.”

Moisture is one of the main problems the restoration is intended to address. To improve air circulation, the 21 openings that were originally designed as ventilation outlets will be reopened.

"They will be opened after the renovation so that air can circulate normally within the interior space. To ensure safety, appropriate grilles will be installed to control the airflow,” the museum director said.

Because of the restoration, visitors will not be able to enter the monument itself for the next three years. Access to the area around the monument will remain possible, subject to safety requirements. Important anniversaries connected with the Freedom Monument and the historical events to which it is dedicated will also be marked during the renovation period. According to Dr Angelov, the traditional official ceremonies will continue to take place.

“The commemorative ceremonies will continue to take place. Arrangements will be made with the mayors of Gabrovo and Kazanlak to determine exactly how this will be done. In any case, the official ceremonies here, which have been a tradition for decades, will continue to take place. There should be absolutely no doubt about that,” Angelov said emphatically.

Funding for the project’s launch has been provided by the state. Once the restoration is complete, the Monument to Freedom will welcome visitors with a renewed exhibition and a restored interior and exterior.