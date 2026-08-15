Preparations for Eurovision 2027 Get Underway in Host City Burgas

Preparations for Eurovision 2027 are already under way in the host city. Work on the areas around Arena Burgas began on August 14.

The venue has a total floor area of around 50,000 square metres, while the arena itself covers 5,000 square metres. It has the largest arena of its kind because it is designed to host indoor athletics championships. It can even accommodate Cirque du Soleil.

The “Arena Burgas” hall can accommodate up to 14,000 people. There are 7,000 seats.

Miroslav Zhekov, head of the Construction Department at Burgas Municipality: “Once the stage is installed, the areas remaining around the stage will also be filled with standing spectators. In accordance with the requirements of the European Broadcasting Union, we have developed two layouts. The first provides for the entire arena floor to be occupied by standing spectators, with designated areas for the main stage, the secondary stage, and the so-called ‘green room‘. We also have an option in which the arena floor is fitted with more seats, using so-called mobile stands.”

Just metres from the venue, work also began today to level the site where the press centre will be built.

Engineer Chanka Koralska, deputy mayor of Burgas Municipality: “From Monday, heavy machinery will also be working here. It should take several weeks to remove all the material you can see here.”

The area around the venue, the Sea Garden, the city centre and the Sea Station are just some of the locations that will come alive to the rhythm of Eurovision.

Diana Savateva, deputy mayor of Burgas responsible for culture: “Every location that has an artistic spirit will be incorporated into the show called Eurovision.”

Petya Stoykova, choreographer: “And you can really feel a sense of unity among us, which is unique, and somehow I will try to maintain it for as long as possible.”

Rafi, performer: “Anyone can always say anything from their phone or computer at home, or simply voice their disapproval, but it would be so much better to say: ‘Great! It’s going to be wonderful!’ Or simply join in with a smile.”

Hotels across the Burgas region are already drawing up waiting lists for accommodation.

Bilyana Nedelcheva, hotel manager in Burgas: “The enquiries are pouring in. I would even say the interest is unprecedented.”

According to the industry, there will be no price speculation of the kind already being seen with rental apartments.

Aleksandar Aleksandrov, hotel manager in Sunny Beach: “Our prices are clearly visible from now. Our sales platforms are open and there has actually been no increase.”

Given the large numbers of tourists expected to visit the area, security is also an important issue.

Dimitar Nikolov, Mayor of Burgas Municipality: “More than 5,000 to 6,000 cameras monitor the movement of tourists. With the new, modern software that we will now install additionally, we will be able to manage this large volume of traffic and maintain control.”

Talks are also under way on a significant increase in the number of flights to Burgas.