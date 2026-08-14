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"Eurovision 2027" in Burgas: We're Ready to Welcome Europe and the World, United by Music

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Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
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“Eurovision 2027” will be held in Burgas. The city was selected as host by the Bulgarian National Television (BNT) and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

The choice was unanimous! BNT will organise the next edition of the contest following Bulgaria’s historic victory in Vienna, achieved with the largest margin between first and second place in the 70-year history of Eurovision. The victory gave Bulgaria the right to host the 71st edition of the global music event.

The grand final will take place on 15 May 2027 at Arena Burgas, with the semi-finals scheduled for 11 and 13 May.

“Welcome to Bulgaria. We can't wait to welcome you to the beating heart of the Black Sea – Burgas. We are ready to welcome Europe and the world, united by music,” the promotional video for the event says.

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