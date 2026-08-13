Minister of Culture, Evtim Miloshev, Congratulates Burgas for Being Selected to Host Eurovision 2027

Minister of Culture, Evtim Miloshev, congratulated Burgas for being selected to host Eurovision 2027. He described it as an opportunity for the whole of Bulgaria and also congratulated Burgas Mayor Dimitar Nikolov and his team for their hard work.

“This is a huge opportunity for the whole of Bulgaria, because every city, every space and every stage gives us the chance to showcase the strength of our talent, our hospitality and the great cultural potential we have to the world and to Europe. The Ministry of Culture will be with all of you. We will continue this work together,” the Minister of Culture said.