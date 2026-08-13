Burgas Selected to Host Eurovision Song Contest 2027

Bulgaria's Black Sea city of Burgas has been selected by Bulgarian National Television (BNT) and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) to host the 71st edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, which will take place in May 2027.

BNT will organise the next edition of the contest following Bulgaria’s historic victory at Eurovision 2026, which gave the country the right to host the next edition of the world’s biggest televised music event.

The grand final of the 71st Eurovision Song Contest will take place on Saturday, 15 May 2027, at Arena Burgas, in one of Bulgaria’s most popular Black Sea cities. The semi-finals will be held earlier that week, on Tuesday, 11 May, and Thursday, 13 May.

During the week of the contest, Burgas will also host an extensive programme of accompanying events. More details about Eurovision Village, EuroClub and the wider cultural and entertainment programme will be announced in the coming weeks and months.

BNT’s ambition is for Eurovision 2027 to be much more than an event held in a single city. The accompanying programme will also involve Sofia, Plovdiv and Varna – the other three cities that took part in the selection process – incorporating the enthusiasm, ideas and commitment they demonstrated during the procedure.

Burgas is the host city, but Bulgaria is the host country.

A major mission for BNT is to use Eurovision 2027 to showcase Bulgaria’s diversity to millions of viewers and visitors from Europe and beyond – its cities, culture, music, nature and people.

"It was intense and it was closely contested, so congratulations, Burgas! You have won a great deal of responsibility, and I hope the big winner will ultimately be the large international audience that will visit Burgas. The selection marks the beginning of the next crucial stage in Bulgaria’s preparations to host Eurovision 2027. BNT, the EBU and Burgas now face an intensive period of collaboration to organise and deliver a contest that meets the high expectations of millions of viewers around the world. I am convinced that Bulgaria will be a worthy host of Europe’s biggest televised music event and will showcase the best of its culture, hospitality and professionalism,” said Milena Milotinova, Director General of BNT. Martin Green, Director of the Eurovision Song Contest, said: “We are extremely happy that Burgas will be the host city for the 2027 Eurovision Song Contest. Burgas will bring something truly special to Eurovision. Burgas is a vibrant, welcoming city on the Black Sea with a strong musical and cultural identity, and it has the ambition, infrastructure and passion needed to welcome the Eurovision family. For the first Eurovision Song Contest ever to be held in Bulgaria, we want to create something that feels truly Bulgarian while also being unmistakably Eurovision – a celebration that brings people together through music. We would like to thank all the cities that showed such enthusiasm in their bids to host the Eurovision in Bulgaria.

“Together with BNT, Burgas Municipality and our partners across Bulgaria, we look forward to creating an unforgettable Eurovision week in May and welcoming the world to Burgas.”

“We are now one team that will turn the next edition into an unforgettable experience.”

You can follow details about the “Eurovision 2027” contest at eurovision2027.bg/?lang=en

Information about the organization of Burgas’s hosting of the contest can also be found at gotoburgas.com/