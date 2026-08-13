Water Level of the Danube River Along Bulgaria's Section Continues to Drop

Water levels on the Danube have fallen again, with the river at Ruse reaching 118cm below the reference level after dropping by another 2cm over the past 24 hours.

The situation remains dynamic, with water levels unchanged at Lom, rising by 1cm at Novo Selo, while at other gauging stations they have fallen by between 1cm and 4cm. The pusher vessel that ran aground a day ago near the village of Gomotartsi has still not been refloated.

However, no new vessels have run aground either in or outside the shipping channel, according to the Executive Agency for Exploration and Maintenance of the Danube River. All restrictions on vessel navigation remain in force along the entire Bulgarian stretch of the river.