Temporary Sea Bathing Ban at a Beach in St. Vlas Remains in Effect

Sea bathing remains prohibited at Iztok (East) Beach in Sveti Vlas (Saint vlas) because of seawater pollution. Samples taken by the Regional Health Inspectorate in Burgas showed elevated levels of Escherichia coli and intestinal enterococci. A problem at a wastewater treatment plant in the Elenite area is being cited as a likely source of the contamination. What is the risk to people, when could the beach reopen for swimming, and who is responsible for the pollution?

Diko Dikov, Burgas Regional Governor: “All emergency measures were taken as early as yesterday, together with representatives of the local authorities. Together with the mayor of Sveti Vlas, measures have been taken to repair an accident involving the wastewater discharge system at the treatment plant. We will do everything possible to have the problem resolved today or tomorrow. The privatiser of 'Elenite' managed to incorporate this plant into the company’s assets. This is an exception, as all wastewater treatment plants are state-owned. This problem is proving to be quite serious for the Sveti Vlas area.”

d

Veselin Anestiev, Deputy Regional Governor: “During the inspection, we established that the operator of this wastewater treatment plant is the company ‘PSOV Elenite’ EOOD. Through a series of legal manoeuvres, they acquired ownership of the plant some years ago. The wastewater treatment plant itself was built more than 40 years ago. The number of people living in the area and holiday makers has increased many times over, and at this stage there is no way for the plant to handle the required volume of wastewater. Numerous inspections have been carried out and violations have been recorded. This is a shell company with no collectability, making enforcement proceedings impossible.”